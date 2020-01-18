Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lake Illawarra police responded to an incident in Wollongong. Picture: Supplied.
Lake Illawarra police responded to an incident in Wollongong. Picture: Supplied.
News

Backyard explosion sets couple alight

by Adrianna Zappavigna
18th Jan 2020 5:50 PM

Two people have been seriously injured after an explosion in NSW's Illawarra region yesterday.

Just before 7pm on Friday, January 17, emergency services responded to reports of an explosion at the rear of a property on Forrest Street, in the Shellharbour suburb of Oak Flats.

It's believed a leaking gas bottle in a backyard shipping container was the cause of the explosion, 7 News reports.

NSW Ambulance paramedics attended and treated two people, a 46-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man, suffering burns. The force of the blast reportedly flung them back before they were set alight.

 

 

NSW Fire and Rescue Inspector Chad Wallace told Nine News the couple "were burned as the result of a flash-type explosion from that rear shed."

Six ambulance crews reportedly attended the scene. Both were flown to Royal North Shore Hospital and remain in a serious but stable condition.

 

Lake Illawarra police responded to the incident. Picture: Supplied.
Lake Illawarra police responded to the incident. Picture: Supplied.

 

Residents say the powerful blast was felt throughout Oak Flats and surrounding suburbs.

NSW Fire and Rescue attended and examined the scene, before declaring it safe.

Officers attached to Lake Illawarra Police District established a crime scene which will be examined by specialists

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

More Stories

Show More
backyard explostion couple set alight

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Debris, water cleared from Cunningham Highway

        premium_icon Debris, water cleared from Cunningham Highway

        Breaking Motorists are advised the highway has reopened. Read on for more information.

        PREPARE FOR THE WORST: Fire ‘masterplan’ to dodge disaster

        premium_icon PREPARE FOR THE WORST: Fire ‘masterplan’ to dodge disaster

        News SOUTHERN Downs council votes for unprecedented fire plan, fireys say it could save...

        NO MORE: New event to replace Opera in the Vineyard

        premium_icon NO MORE: New event to replace Opera in the Vineyard

        News “After 27 very successful years, we’ve decided to move on”.

        Argentina to Stanthorpe: Award-winning winemaker announces run

        premium_icon Argentina to Stanthorpe: Award-winning winemaker announces...

        News A new Southern Downs council candidate has announced a tilt at the upcoming local...