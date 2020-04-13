Backpackers petitioning government to let them return

Backpackers are calling for the government to have their backs and let them return.

A BACKPACKER has made an impassioned plea to the Granite Belt and Australian public to show love, not hostility.

Pierrick Herrero has started an online petition, calling for the government to cancel or freeze Working Holiday Visas or Temporary Visas so backpackers reapply in the future.

“I am a backpacker, and like thousands of my fellow backpackers we are hearing politicians and Australians urging us to go home,” Mr Herrero said.

“Here is our main concern … going home yes, but can we come back?

“I respectfully ask you to consider making a statement saying that all 2019-2020 temporary visas can reapply once this crisis is over, whether they have finished their regional work requirements or not,” he said.

His petition has so far garnered nearly 11,000 signatures of the 15,000 target.

“Many backpackers do not know whether to go home or not, only because they fear to never have the chance to come back as they have to complete their visa requirements as they stand.

“(It’s) dangerous because instead of looking for a job where we are, we are still travelling to get jobs, which can sadly spread the virus.

“But also dangerous because as a great many of Australians are showing generosity, empathy and solidarity to us, a few in this time of crisis are showing hostility.

“We want to be safe for everyone, we want to continue being productive and an important part of the regional economy when it becomes appropriate to do so.

“As it stands, many backpackers have already left to go back to their families and will probably never have the chance to come back, because they haven’t been able to finish their regional work requirements.

“Backpackers are loosing their jobs and their homes, left homeless and with little money, counting only on the generosity of Australians to survive,” Mr Herrero said.

The backpacker quandary has become a topic of hot debate on the Granite Belt.

Granite Belt Growers Association president Angus Ferrier maintains his opinion that they’re still welcome, so long as they go about finding work in the right manner.

“We don’t want them just rocking up and filling the main street up.

“We want them to come here for a reason,” Mr Ferrier said.

To show your support for Mr Herrero’s petition head to change.org and search regional work requirements.