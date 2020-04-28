Backpackers feel effects of restrictions while far from home

CHALLENGING TIMES: Spanish backpackers Marie-Pierre Desaulniers and Jorge Jimenez Garcia are struggling to find work in Australia during COVID-19.

CHALLENGING TIMES: Spanish backpackers Marie-Pierre Desaulniers and Jorge Jimenez Garcia are struggling to find work in Australia during COVID-19.

THE Granite Belt is said to be one of the safest places at the moment for backpackers stranded in Australia during the coronavirus crisis.

Being in a foreign country in the midst of a global pandemic is scary enough, but struggling to find work to earn some form of income is what backpackers visiting our region are struggling with the most.

For Spanish backpacker Jorge Jimenez Garcia, the hardest part is the uncertainty of the situation.

Jorge has been in Australia for six months with his girlfriend. Their plans to start work in Stanthorpe have been delayed due to coronavirus restrictions.

“We are doing volunteering with a family because we couldn’t find anything,” he said.

Spanish backpackers Jorge Jimenez Garcia and Marie-Pierre Desaulniers.

Struggling with the border closures, the pair are waiting for the right opportunity to start work.

“We are next to Queensland but actually in New South Wales so we are waiting for the right offer to start work.”

Hearing about the seriousness of the virus in his home country, Mr Garcia believes he is currently in the safest place in the world.

“You don’t know when all of this is going to finish,” he said.

“They (Spain) are living in a very difficult situation right now.

“My family is at home and just go out to the supermarket to buy food.

“My grandparents don’t even go out on to the street. They wait for my aunt to receive food.

“It’s quite sad because we have lost the meaning of being touched by others,” he said.

Jorge isn’t the only one struggling.

Chinese backpacker Emma Dai is in a similar situation.

“I have been in Australia for around six months,” Emma said.

“I came to Stanthorpe to work at the strawberry farm. It’s not an easy job but it’s hard to find jobs anywhere.”

With plans to travel home in February to celebrate the Chinese New Year with her family impacted, she hopes to get back to her family as soon as possible.

“I miss my family and I hope that Australia will be all good soon,” she said.

“After this situation finishes I would like to go back home to be with my family.”