Backpacker caught with booze in his pants

A BELGIAN backpacker has learnt his lesson after mixing in with the wrong crowd.

Sebastien Pierre Libert pleaded guilty to two counts of unauthorised dealing with shop goods in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court on December 7 Libert and two other men went to the Liquorland store at Hinkler Central. One of the men spoke to a staff member while Libert took a bottle of Jim Beam and put it in his pants. The group left after paying for a cask of wine and not the $50 bottle.

On December 11 he went back for more. Two men were seen walking towards the back of the store where they took two cans off the shelf.

One of the men went to the front counter while Libert hid a bottle of whiskey down his pants. The pair paid for the two cans without making an effort to pay for the whiskey.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney said Libert's guilty plea was a sign of remorse and co-operation. He also took into account Libert had never been in trouble with the law before.

Libert was fined $300 and ordered to pay $118 restitution.

No conviction was recorded.