MAYORAL HOPEFUL: Joe Dopel tries his hand at politics as he enters the 2020 election.
‘Back to the people’: SDRC’s newest mayoral hopeful

Tessa Flemming
1st Feb 2020 5:00 AM
JOE Doepel, the latest to announce his mayoral candidacy, has big plans for Southern Downs business.

A wildcard in the mayoral race, Mr Doepel works as an automotive engineer at Allora, and is the only non-councillor to put up his hand so far.

But Mr Doepel, 57, believes he has the business skills to shake up the game.

“I’ve got 28 years of being a manager behind me,” he said.

“I have trade qualifications, worked managing companies on the Gold Coast and my own company and have supervised construction overseas.

“I’ve managed big teams of people in different fields which council does. I’ve got the experience.”

Growing frustrated with the current leaders prompted Mr Doepel to nominate.

“There’s a lot of issues out and about, with the drought and council,” he said.

‘I think it’s time people had someone else to vote for.

“I’ve had a few people ask me to run and so I decided to have a go.”

An Allora resident of 13 years, Mr Doepel said his priority would be bolstering council projects with local business.

“I want to get the council workforce up and running and use mainly local contractors,” he said.

“We’ve been getting in so much foreign contractors and we’re not doing right thing by our ratepayers.

“Our local boys have pride and we need to keep the money more local.

He also advocated for better community consultation.

“We have got to get council back to the people,” he said.

“Any local should be able to walk into a council meeting and they need to have more night-time meetings where everyone can attend.

“We never see a councillor out here unless there’s a camera on.

“Politics is done in the backyards of pubs and that sort of thing.

“You have to get out there.”

  • Election hopefuls have until March 3 to nominate for the March 28 poll.
Warwick Daily News

