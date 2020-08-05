Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ON COURT: Stanthorpe netballers hit the court at the Darling Downs Inter District carnival on Sunday.
ON COURT: Stanthorpe netballers hit the court at the Darling Downs Inter District carnival on Sunday.
Sport

BACK TO BUSINESS: Netballers relish chance to play

Emily Clooney
5th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NETBALL: It was a carnival five months in the making when Stanthorpe netballers hit the court at the Darling Downs Inter District Carnival on Sunday.

There was a mixture of results for the association’s five teams, with all walking away with at least one victory in the highly competitive carnival.

Under 14s coach Kayelene O’Dea said there was room for improvement from her side, who won three of their six games, narrowly defeated in two.

“I think just that fitness having not played for a long time and just tidying up a few little game plays that we tried to pull off on the weekend,” O’Dea said.

“We started back at training yesterday, so we have a few things to work on to improve for the next game.”

While it was just the first time the group had played competitively together, O’Dea said players really gelled in the six to eight games.

“Some players are fairly new to netball, so it was great to see more experienced players mentoring them on the court, especially in this competition,” she said.

“They were all really excited to be there and there were lots of smiles all around.”

The teams will have a little over month to prepare for the second Inter District Carnival on September 6.

In preparation for the upcoming carnival, O’Dea said the association would look at running round robin carnivals to give players game simulations.

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES

Redbacks narrow focus ahead of critical game

‘DISASTER’: Jockey Club’s looming fears over race day

Rep netball hits courts with surprising standouts

Football’s future given new voice

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shock findings: Abused kids taken from bad to worse

        premium_icon Shock findings: Abused kids taken from bad to worse

        News Abused and neglected children are being forced to sleep in offices, police stations and residential care homes that are “worse than where they had come from”.

        Queensland closes quarantine loophole

        premium_icon Queensland closes quarantine loophole

        News Queensland closes consulate quarantine loophole

        Warwick girl inspiration behind $307,000 new park

        premium_icon Warwick girl inspiration behind $307,000 new park

        News THE passionate 10-year-old took her dream to the council and they couldn’t resist.

        MASKED UP: Seamstress’ overwhelming demand

        premium_icon MASKED UP: Seamstress’ overwhelming demand

        News A Stanthorpe seamstress has made close to 3000 face masks with the demand not...