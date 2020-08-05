BACK TO BUSINESS: Netballers relish chance to play

ON COURT: Stanthorpe netballers hit the court at the Darling Downs Inter District carnival on Sunday.

NETBALL: It was a carnival five months in the making when Stanthorpe netballers hit the court at the Darling Downs Inter District Carnival on Sunday.

There was a mixture of results for the association’s five teams, with all walking away with at least one victory in the highly competitive carnival.

Under 14s coach Kayelene O’Dea said there was room for improvement from her side, who won three of their six games, narrowly defeated in two.

“I think just that fitness having not played for a long time and just tidying up a few little game plays that we tried to pull off on the weekend,” O’Dea said.

“We started back at training yesterday, so we have a few things to work on to improve for the next game.”

While it was just the first time the group had played competitively together, O’Dea said players really gelled in the six to eight games.

“Some players are fairly new to netball, so it was great to see more experienced players mentoring them on the court, especially in this competition,” she said.

“They were all really excited to be there and there were lots of smiles all around.”

The teams will have a little over month to prepare for the second Inter District Carnival on September 6.

In preparation for the upcoming carnival, O’Dea said the association would look at running round robin carnivals to give players game simulations.

