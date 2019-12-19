Back-to-back titles for darts outfit

Jaggers took out the darts competition at the RSL.

DARTS: One side has shown its dominance in the 2019 RSL darts competition, claiming two back-to-back wins.

Jaggers, made up of Tod Beckett, Barry Jones, Anthony Marino, Drew Simpson and Grant Scott, took out the competition in the first half of the year and backed it up with another win in the following Stanthorpe RSL Darts Association competition.

“So we play two a year. A mid year one and end of year competition,” Beckett said.

“We played a side called Top Flights, which we played in both finals.

“We only just beat them this time.”

With the two comps, player’s have been kept busy since February.

“We were a little surprised to win back to back,” Beckett said.

“The other side we played is quite good.

“We probably weren’t as dominant last year as this year.

“We sort of clicked a bit more. Probably had player’s playing most weeks which makes a difference.”

Barry Jones was named player of the finals.

The Hillbillies took out the B Grade competition.

Beckett, who is also the treasurer for the association, said they owe a lot of the competition’s success to the RSL.

“They support us really well and help us out a lot. They do things like run a bus for us on Thursday nights so player’s can get there.”

For anyone wanting to participate, it’s a game for all ages and fitness levels.

“One of our best player’s down there is Jack Spencer and he’s just turned 14.

“There’s one guy who plays in his team who is in his 80s. That’s a the beauty of it,” Beckett said.

The competition will resume again in the first week of February 2020.

Anyone interested in playing can contact the RSL or Mr Beckett directly.