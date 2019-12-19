Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jaggers took out the darts competition at the RSL.
Jaggers took out the darts competition at the RSL.
Sport

Back-to-back titles for darts outfit

Matthew Purcell
19th Dec 2019 11:00 AM

DARTS: One side has shown its dominance in the 2019 RSL darts competition, claiming two back-to-back wins.

Jaggers, made up of Tod Beckett, Barry Jones, Anthony Marino, Drew Simpson and Grant Scott, took out the competition in the first half of the year and backed it up with another win in the following Stanthorpe RSL Darts Association competition.

“So we play two a year. A mid year one and end of year competition,” Beckett said.

“We played a side called Top Flights, which we played in both finals.

“We only just beat them this time.”

With the two comps, player’s have been kept busy since February.

“We were a little surprised to win back to back,” Beckett said.

“The other side we played is quite good.

“We probably weren’t as dominant last year as this year.

“We sort of clicked a bit more. Probably had player’s playing most weeks which makes a difference.”

Barry Jones was named player of the finals.

The Hillbillies took out the B Grade competition.

Beckett, who is also the treasurer for the association, said they owe a lot of the competition’s success to the RSL.

“They support us really well and help us out a lot. They do things like run a bus for us on Thursday nights so player’s can get there.”

For anyone wanting to participate, it’s a game for all ages and fitness levels.

“One of our best player’s down there is Jack Spencer and he’s just turned 14.

“There’s one guy who plays in his team who is in his 80s. That’s a the beauty of it,” Beckett said.

The competition will resume again in the first week of February 2020.

Anyone interested in playing can contact the RSL or Mr Beckett directly.

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        premium_icon The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        News Climate change is costing farms tens of thousands of dollars a year, a Federal agricultural report claims.

        ‘I’m p***ed off’: Magistrate's outrage at drug offenders

        premium_icon ‘I’m p***ed off’: Magistrate's outrage at drug offenders

        Crime Magistrate Bevan Manthey expresses his ire at drug problems.

        Donations flood in thanks to over fifties contingent

        Donations flood in thanks to over fifties contingent

        News Two busloads of enthusiastic shoppers made their way to town this week, donating...

        SDRC nationally lauded for divisive pest scheme

        premium_icon SDRC nationally lauded for divisive pest scheme

        News Southern Downs’ controversial pest scheme has received national recognition.