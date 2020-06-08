BACK OPEN: Business owners finding forms of normality

WITH plenty of people flooding into the town over the weekend business owners have rejoiced at the first signs of familiarity in more than three months.

Country Lane Lifestyle owner Trudy Turner said Maryland St projected a “lovely vibe”.

“People want to get out of the city and visit a country town like Stanthorpe – for the atmosphere and the cool weather,” Ms Turner said.

“It is a pretty great place to be.”

She said seeing the smiling faces of those walking into her store made all the difference.

“It is very nice to have people back again – most people are pretty good with keeping their distance so there was no concerns there.”

With normality in sight, she said she would continue to take each day as it came.

“We have had the drought and COVID-19.

“Each day and week that comes we will be gauging how busy we are and go from there.”

Although it wasn’t a typical Saturday night at the Central Hotel, owner Michael Yates said he was still unsure what to expect.

“All we can really do is sit back and see what happens,” Mr Yates said.

“It’s good to have the doors open back up but some of the rules are a little bit ridiculous.”

With restrictions limiting each room to 20 people, who must stay 1.5 metres apart, Mr Yates said aside from a reminder or two, it was smooth sailing for majority of the night.

“Everyone was pretty good,” he said.

Shaun, Coralanne and Michael Yates at the Central Hotel, Stanthorpe.

“We had a few people in on Saturday night – majority who were out of towners from Toowoomba, Warwick and Brisbane.”

While businesses are finding the groove again, Brinx Deli & Cafe owner Kristy O’Brien said dining in was not viable for her business until restrictions were further relaxed.

“We just don’t have the room,” Ms O’Brien said.

“The requirements to be able to dine in is a lot to think about on top of running a business.

“Right now, it’s less stress and not worth the risk.”

In the meantime, Ms O’Brien plans on relying on takeaway and deli retail sales.

“We have stayed pretty consistent throughout this whole time.

“We made 100 coffees on Friday and 200 yesterday (Sunday) so we haven’t lost any momentum and have stayed consistently open.

“We would be even busier if we opened for dine-in but the red tape involved is a lot of paperwork and not viable for us at this point.”