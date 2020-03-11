BACK IN BUSINESS: Doors to open after forced drought closure

Tables have turned on the business that was forced to close the doors last year, after battling the effects of the relentless drought.

Tables have turned on the business that was forced to close the doors last year, after battling the effects of the relentless drought. gibgalich

TABLES have turned for a flower grower who was forced to close the doors to her business last year, after battling the effects of the relentless drought.

Sharon's Farm Fresh Flowers owner Sharon Norton said the region's recent rainfall combined with a generous 60,000 litre water donation organised through Granite Belt Drought Assist has put her flowers back in business again.

Despite the recent assistance, Mrs Norton said it was just the beginning of a long road ahead.

Her hopes are to now begin the planting process, having fresh flowers ready to be picked in three months' time.

"It is going to take a lot more rain before we will be back in full production," she said.

Not only an extra source of income for her family, Mrs Norton said her passion for growing came from one of her close friends, who passed away from cancer three years ago.

HOPEFUL: Sharon hopes her now empty rows will be filled with coloured in three months from now.

"Me and my husband used to grow and sell fresh vegetables at a market in Brisbane every Saturday.

"After being beside this same couple at the markets for 15 years, I couldn't understand why people would pick up a bag of our tomatoes and 'um and ah' and then go and spend $30 on flowers."

When the elderly couple decided to return from selling flowers, Sharon decided to grow her own flowers, using her close friend as a mentor.

"I thought well if they can grow flowers then I can grow flowers."

Not long after Mrs Norton started growing, she said her close friend passed away from a brain tumour.

"She was my mentor.

"Every time I had a problem I would send her a photo and ask 'can I pick it now?'

"The last thing she ever said to me before she passed away was 'I think you can plant the ranunculus now'."

Now every time Mrs Norton steps out her back door to plant flowers, she is reminded of her friend of more than 15 years.

"I really love that artistic side to it.

"Getting in the shed bunching them, selling them and talking to people.

"And remembering my dear friend," she said.

"It is just going to be great to see my back yard full of colour again."