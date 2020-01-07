BACK FROM BRINK: Wife reveals devastating cost of NYE crash

IN SAFE HANDS: Pete Trapnell was transported to Brisbane based hospital after near death NYE rollover.

IT WAS a traumatic start to the decade for Morgan Park Raceway photographer Pete Trapnell after a tragic motoring incident left him fighting for his life in a Brisbane hospital.

In an emotional post to Facebook, Mr Trapnell's wife Belinda revealed Mr Trapnell broke his neck during a New Year's Eve joy ride on a friend's Leyburn property.

The 45-year-old narrowly escaped becoming "a New Year's statistic," according to Mrs Trapnell.

The man faced a number of painful nights at the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he faced intensive surgery that had to go through the front of his throat in order to reach his spine.

"It's been a week this evening since Pete rolled a friends buggy at Leyburn and broke his neck last Tuesday New Year's Eve," Mrs Trapnell said in the post that has received over 400 comments.

"He went through surgery Wednesday night and was doing so well we all expected him to go home Saturday."

Unfortunately the family's hopes were dashed when hospital staff decided to keep Mr Trapnell longer for further scans and supervision.

Mr Trapnell is a regular at Morgan Park Raceway, photographing a number of events on and off the track.

