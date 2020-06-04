Menu
BACK OPEN: Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery director Mary Findlay is excited to reopen the gallery’s doors.
BACK AT LAST: Gallery doors set to reopen

Saavanah Bourke
4th Jun 2020 1:18 PM
ART lovers have rejoiced with the announcement of Stanthorpe’s art gallery opening its doors to the public.

Gallery director Mary Findlay said she was ecstatic to be back.

“Finally after 74 days of closure we are reopening,” Ms Findlay said.

She said its not just the art enthusiasts who are looking forward to returning, but the gallery’s volunteers too.

“We have just finished the first return to the gallery induction workshop for our wonderful volunteers.

Stanthorpe’s Regional Art Gallery volunteers Dan McArthur, Carol Williams, Esme Hobba, Neil Magnussen, Cosette Bryan and Shirlee Russell.
“Many of our volunteers are retired so coming back to be a volunteer in a public space again was a big decision.”

With the gallery’s doors set to open from Tuesday, Ms Findlay said she was counting down the days.

“What was wonderful was the group coming together.

“Some of our volunteers do live on their own and as we love having them here, they too really enjoy the social interaction.”

The gallery’s biennial competition was put on hold amid the pandemic, something Ms Findlay wasn’t going to let go of so easily.

“At closure the gallery was still in the middle of the $50,000 Stanthorpe Art Prize.

“We decided to continue with the art prize and will most likely have the final judging and exhibition in February to April next year.

“So keep an eye out for more information about this exciting national event.”

She said the gallery will be allowed 20 people following their opening next week, with plenty of eye-catching art pieces on display.

“We have been busy putting things in place to make sure everyone is safe and secure.

“We are so happy to be back and can’t wait for the doors to reopen.”

The gallery will be open Tuesday to Friday 10am to 4pm and Saturday and Sunday 10am to 1pm.

