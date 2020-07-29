Bachelor star announces he’s suing Ten

Jamie Doran, a current cast mate on Bachelor in Paradise, has announced he's suing Network Ten and the producers of the franchise, Warner Bros Australia.

In a post shared on Instagram on Wednesday, Jamie - who first appeared on our screens in the 2019 season of The Bachelorette and was quickly branded a "stage-five clinger" - dropped the bombshell news.

Jamie Doran on Bachelor in Paradise. Supplied.

"This is not the news I wanted to post, but I feel I owe this to at least my family, friends and also fans of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise," the 40-year-old firefighter wrote.

"After lengthy consideration, I've decided to begin legal proceedings against Network 10 & Warner Bros. Australia.

"I'm not going to comment on this any further and would appreciate it if people would respect my privacy."

Jamie's note posted to Instagram today.

News.com.au has reached out to Ten for comment.

Doran does not go into any further detail about his reasons for pursuing legal action, but some viewers questioned Bachelor in Paradise's duty of care after confronting scenes last week showed him breaking down in hysterical tears as he begged close friend Timm Hanly not to leave the show.

In the aftermath, host Osher Gunsberg defended the "robust" mental health support system in place for contestants:

To be CLEAR.

The amount of mental health support before/during/after production for the people on this show it significant. But you'll never know who accessed it, who asked for it, and who continues with it because of privacy. But trust me, it's ROBUST. #bachelorinparadiseau — Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) July 22, 2020

Jamie's copped plenty of criticism this season over his treatment of Brittney Weldon, with whom he's developed a "friendship" pact with which sees them platonically gift each other roses to stay in the game.

Last week, he hit back and defended himself in a fiery post, while also disabling comments on his Instagram page.

Jamie is no stranger to backlash from viewers of the franchise. During his 2019 Bachelorette season, he was branded a "stalker" and "clinger" by both fellow contestants and viewers over his attempts to woo Angie Kent.

It culminated in a heated on-screen conversation between Angie and Jamie, where she was forced to ask him why everyone had warned her parents she should steer clear of him.

"They feel that I'm too needy for you, like a stage-five clinger," he told her.

Then saying it was "like a compliment", he added, "I'm almost, like, too much of a good guy".

Originally published as Bachelor star announces he's suing Ten