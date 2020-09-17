Bach star names celebs sending her pics

Eliminated Bach contestant Juliette Herrera has spilled on her A-list love life after telling Locky Gilbert she "wants a mansion, not a tent" in an unaired conversation from last night's episode.

The larger-than-life reality star told news.com.au today she and Locky came to a mutual decision about her time in the show after she had an epiphany about her "fabulosity" and addressed the number of celebrities in her DMs she was ignoring for the Survivor star.

It comes after viewers saw her launch into a furious rant during the cocktail party, name dropping US music industry big shots and TikTok stars whose messages she had left unread while she continued to miss out on single dates with Locky.

Juliette Herrera left The Bachelor last night. Picture: Channel 10

"It was mutual in the end," Juliette, 34, said of leaving the mansion last night.

"I confronted (Locky) at first, I was like, 'Don't keep me here any longer if it's not going to happen. Don't want to waste my time anymore,' because I had spiralled into this realisation that actually I'm fricken amazing.

"I may not be everyone's cup of tea, but I think I deserved a single date and the chance for Locky to see my personality in its entirety and he wasn't seeing that, so what's the go bro?"

"Plus I have plenty of other guys wanting to get to know me," she added in reference to her admission last night.

"In the end we both had a laugh, I think I said something like 'I want a mansion, not a tent' and Locky said 'go to your DMs'."

Juliette says Locky gave her his blessing to pursue the men in her DMs. Picture: Channel 10

Last night, viewers saw Juliette's confrontation with Locky cut to her car ride home, hinting she was dumped by the thrill seeking bachelor on the spot.

Revealing it was a much friendlier chat, she has no hard feelings towards Locky, who she said came across as a "truly genuine guy" who had "an amazing ability to connect and be friendly" with everyone on the show.

As for her quest for love now, she is spoiled for choice.

She said she is currently talking to and receiving "cheeky" photos from an up-and-coming US rapper signed by Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly who she "met in the Gucci store in her active wear".

Also taking up space in her DMs, she revealed, is a producer from US electro duo The Chainsmokers, a "businessman with a nice car" and Spanish TikTok star Javi Luna, who boasts a following of 9.2 million.

"I probably shouldn't have said his name, but there we go, it's out there now," she said of outing Luna.

"I can't be in LA right now so it's a bit of a tease for me," she later added of the other unnamed suitors.

Speaking to Kyle and Jackie O this morning, the glamorous stylist also opened up about her past relationship with Aussie actor Joel Edgerton, revealing the pair were an item for four months about 10 years ago.

Speaking of their relationship - and in response to an invasive question from Kyle about their physical intimacy - Juliette said: "He was actually very respectful and patient and it never happened … We were taking it very slow."

Juliette, pictured here in 2013, said she dated the star 10 years ago. Picture: News Corp.

"I was seeking god for a very long time and I didn't want to be a hypocrite and lead a party girl life, I needed to focus on god," Juliette, who is celibate, said.

"I regret (not staying with him)," she added.

"I actually allowed people to control me back in the day at the church I was at. People were like 'don't go out with him he's not a Christian'.

"They pretty much prayed him away," she joked.

Throughout the season, some of Juliette's daring cocktail party looks attracted attention from viewers on Twitter, particularly during one rose ceremony where her fashion tape was dubbed 'the real MVP' of the evening.

Juliette Herrera’s green halter dress set tongues wagging. Picture: Channel 10



Speaking of the plunging green dress today, she laughed and said she didn't care about wardrobe malfunctions at all.

"I thought I looked great! I loved that dress. But of course those straps were working hard to keep my assets in," she joked.

While the star has plenty of potential boyfriends keeping her busy at the moment, she told news.com.au she wouldn't rule out a spot in the next Bachelor in Paradise cast.

"Of course. I'm crazy and I loved that I could be myself so I would definitely do it again. I think it'd be fun. Plus look at Mary and Alisha, what if I meet someone amazing too," she said.

As for who will win this season, she said she has no idea who it will be between Bella and Irena, despite fishing for intel.

"I tried to trick them by sending a message saying, 'Aww, I'm so sorry about the result. Are you OK?' but no one bought it," she said.

"I think it'll definitely be Irena and Bella though.

"I love them both, they're quite similar."

The Bachelor continues tonight from 7.30pm on Channel 10

Originally published as Bach star names celebs sending her pics