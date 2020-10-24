Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

‘Baby killer’: Police investigate threat against MP's staff

Carlie Walker
24th Oct 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a complaint after death threats were allegedly made against staff in Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders' office.

Mr Saunders told the Chronicle on Saturday a man angry over the State Government's abortion laws had called a young mum on his staff a "baby killer" in phone calls made to his office.

"It was very distressing, especially for a young woman who has children," he said.

Mr Saunders said the man allegedly threatened to come down and kill staff at his office.

A Maryborough Police spokesman confirmed the alleged phone calls were being investigated.

More Stories

fcelection fraser coast maryborough maryborough mp
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN TOUCH: Rural residents given new voice

        Premium Content IN TOUCH: Rural residents given new voice

        Council News Potential library relocation, new waste management plan, and more are on the cards in this new forum.

        Dad inspired to dig deep by own son’s health battle

        Premium Content Dad inspired to dig deep by own son’s health battle

        News ‘It’s one of those things you don’t need until you do and my God, you really...

        Fatal levels of nicotine in Queensland vapes

        Premium Content Fatal levels of nicotine in Queensland vapes

        Health Poisons lines inundated with calls about nicotine poisoning from vapers

        A YEAR ON: 150,000L helps farmers crippled by green drought

        Premium Content A YEAR ON: 150,000L helps farmers crippled by green drought

        Rural ‘It's hard stuff to see and feel’: Former Olympian Libby Trickett shocked by extent...