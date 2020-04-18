A tiny baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.

A tiny baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.

A TINY baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.

The six-week-old girl was taken about 10am on Friday, after an altercation between a man and a woman.

Police believed the baby could be at "significant risk" and issued an amber alert.

Late on Friday night, police confirmed the baby had been found.

The six-week-old baby subject to an Amber Alert has been located safe and well. Thank you for sharing. — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) April 17, 2020

Originally published as Baby found safe and well after amber alert