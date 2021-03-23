Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Baby fights for life after dad dies in road tragedy

by Elise Williams
23rd Mar 2021 5:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A little life has been changed forever and a family torn apart after a heartbreaking car crash in regional Queensland claimed a young father's life and left his little girl in an induced coma.

Soulmates Alex Alford and wife-to-be Tiffani Buddee were taking their newborn daughter Kahlani on a visit to surprise family when their car left the road and struck a tree at Eureka, near Childers in the Bundaberg region, on Friday afternoon.

Mr Alford died instantly, while the couple's three-and-a-half-month-old baby remains fighting for life - suffering from regular seizures and brain bleeds.

As the heartbroken mother is forced to come to terms with the loss of her best friend, Miss Buddee refuses to leave her daughter's side at the Queensland Children's Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

Tiffani Buddee by her daughter’s bedside at the Queensland Children’s Hospital. Picture: Supplied.
Tiffani Buddee by her daughter’s bedside at the Queensland Children’s Hospital. Picture: Supplied.

Miss Buddee, 25, met Mr Alford, 28, through family 17 months ago, and were due to marry in November. 

"When you have found your soulmate, you just know," Miss Buddee told The Courier-Mail.

"We knew, and (we) couldn't wait to get married and continue our lives as husband and wife."

Miss Buddee said her fiance was "a kind man with a heart of gold, who would do anything for his family," who also include his three older children - Skylah, 7, Zayden, 5, and Amarah, 1.

Miss Buddee's mum, Vanessa Dale, has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help the young family through the heart breaking tragedy.

"While having to face the most difficult situation any parent would have to face, Tiff is mourning and needs to plan a funeral on top of this devastating situation," Ms Dale said.

Police investigations into the crash are continuing, with the Forensic Crash Unit working to determine what factors contributed to Mr Alford's tragic death, which tragically is just one of the 61 lives lost on Queensland's roads this year to date. 

Alex Alford with little baby Kahlani. Picture: Supplied.
Alex Alford with little baby Kahlani. Picture: Supplied.

For now, however, through the pain and heartache, Miss Buddee is forced to focus on her littlest love's recovery while paying tribute to her soulmate.

"Kahlani is in an induced coma … (And) she will most likely have some degree of brain damage, but it's uncertain," she said."

"Alex gave me the greatest gift in the world, little Kahlani.

"I will always love him … he was my soulmate."

 

Originally published as Baby fights for life after dad dies in road tragedy

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

crash editors picks fatality

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two in ICU as COVID-19 shots start at GPs

        Premium Content Two in ICU as COVID-19 shots start at GPs

        Health 250 Queensland general practice clinics will start administering COVID-19 shots from today as supply problems continue to plague Australia’s vaccination efforts

        GALLERY AND RESULTS: 2021 Mercy Shield

        Premium Content GALLERY AND RESULTS: 2021 Mercy Shield

        Sport Catholic Schools from the Darling Downs, southwest Queensland, and Emerald gathered...

        ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: Lister's petition to crackdown on crime

        Premium Content ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: Lister's petition to crackdown on crime

        News Southern Downs resident fears “smoulder” of anger over repeat offenders needs to be...

        Boom towns: Property price peaks spread across Queensland

        Boom towns: Property price peaks spread across Queensland

        Property Hundreds of areas experience real estate price boom