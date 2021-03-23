Baby fights for life after dad dies in road tragedy

A little life has been changed forever and a family torn apart after a heartbreaking car crash in regional Queensland claimed a young father's life and left his little girl in an induced coma.

Soulmates Alex Alford and wife-to-be Tiffani Buddee were taking their newborn daughter Kahlani on a visit to surprise family when their car left the road and struck a tree at Eureka, near Childers in the Bundaberg region, on Friday afternoon.

Mr Alford died instantly, while the couple's three-and-a-half-month-old baby remains fighting for life - suffering from regular seizures and brain bleeds.

As the heartbroken mother is forced to come to terms with the loss of her best friend, Miss Buddee refuses to leave her daughter's side at the Queensland Children's Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

Tiffani Buddee by her daughter’s bedside at the Queensland Children’s Hospital. Picture: Supplied.

Miss Buddee, 25, met Mr Alford, 28, through family 17 months ago, and were due to marry in November.

"When you have found your soulmate, you just know," Miss Buddee told The Courier-Mail.

"We knew, and (we) couldn't wait to get married and continue our lives as husband and wife."

Miss Buddee said her fiance was "a kind man with a heart of gold, who would do anything for his family," who also include his three older children - Skylah, 7, Zayden, 5, and Amarah, 1.

Miss Buddee's mum, Vanessa Dale, has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help the young family through the heart breaking tragedy.

"While having to face the most difficult situation any parent would have to face, Tiff is mourning and needs to plan a funeral on top of this devastating situation," Ms Dale said.

Police investigations into the crash are continuing, with the Forensic Crash Unit working to determine what factors contributed to Mr Alford's tragic death, which tragically is just one of the 61 lives lost on Queensland's roads this year to date.

Alex Alford with little baby Kahlani. Picture: Supplied.

For now, however, through the pain and heartache, Miss Buddee is forced to focus on her littlest love's recovery while paying tribute to her soulmate.

"Kahlani is in an induced coma … (And) she will most likely have some degree of brain damage, but it's uncertain," she said."

"Alex gave me the greatest gift in the world, little Kahlani.

"I will always love him … he was my soulmate."

Originally published as Baby fights for life after dad dies in road tragedy