Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The baby sadly died overnight in the Women's and Children's Hospital.
The baby sadly died overnight in the Women's and Children's Hospital.
News

Two-month-old dies after van and car collide

15th Mar 2020 9:19 AM

A man has been charged over the death of a two-month-old baby boy in an Adelaide Hills road crash yesterday.

A Ford van and a Ford station wagon were involved in a crash at the intersection of Lucky Hit and Warren roads at Cromer just before 12.45pm.

A man, woman and two young children were in the station wagon and were all taken to the Lyell McEwin Hospital for treatment.

In a tragic twist, the condition of the two-month-old baby, from Victoria, worsened and was rushed to the Women's and Children's Hospital.

The child died overnight.

The driver of the station wagon was arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He was bailed to appear in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court in April.

Two occupants in the van suffered minor injuries.

There have now been 25 lives lost on South Australian roads this year, the same number as this time last year.

More Stories

Show More
car crash crashes dangerous driving fatal crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanthorpe oztag players hungry to settle the score

        premium_icon Stanthorpe oztag players hungry to settle the score

        News Players set to return to the field tomorrow with a vengeance

        BE ON ALERT: Scammers using SES to swindle money

        premium_icon BE ON ALERT: Scammers using SES to swindle money

        News Several cases around the south west region have already been reported with SES...

        Company nearing civil phase on multimillion-dollar resort

        premium_icon Company nearing civil phase on multimillion-dollar resort

        News Plans are progressing on a new lifestyle resort in Stanthorpe with talk of some...

        Lambs to the slaughter: 46 sheep killed in vicious attack

        premium_icon Lambs to the slaughter: 46 sheep killed in vicious attack

        Crime Farmer loses herd of sheep out-of-control ‘town dogs’