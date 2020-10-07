Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Blade John Ferris
Blade John Ferris
News

Baby assault charges: Hervey Bay man refused bail

Jessica Cook
7th Oct 2020 11:44 AM | Updated: 6:56 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A YOUNG man, who allegedly assaulted a one-year-old, has been refused bail.

Blade John Ferris, 25, could be seen crying via videolink in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday as the prosecutor outlined why he should not be allowed out on bail.

Senior Sergeant Sonia Edwards told the court Mr Ferris, who faced two charges of assault occasioning bodily harm, was an "unacceptable risk" to the community.

She said he was already on bail for a number of offences when the alleged assaults occurred and had a significant history including a number to failure to appear in court charges.

"One of the number one things is his inability to attend court when required," she said.

Ferris' defence lawyer said if given bail, his client would live in Toowoomba with his father, far away from the alleged victim.

Hervey Bay Magistrate Stephen Guttridge noted that the Toogoom resident was currently on a suspended sentence for assault occasioning bodily harm.

On hearing his bail was denied the man started swearing and could be seen kicking the door of the watch house with force.

He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until October 29.

blade john ferris child assault court crime violence
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STATE ELECTION: What Stanthorpe businesses want

        Premium Content STATE ELECTION: What Stanthorpe businesses want

        News Granite Belt businesses have two big issues they want prioritised.

        Calculate how new tax changes will affect you

        Premium Content Calculate how new tax changes will affect you

        News Treasurer Josh Frydenberg aims to get households to spend

        FEDERAL BUDGET: How Warwick and Stanthorpe fared

        Premium Content FEDERAL BUDGET: How Warwick and Stanthorpe fared

        News The Federal Budget has been handed down and these are the highlights for the...

        ONES TO WATCH: Developments to watch in Stanthorpe

        Premium Content ONES TO WATCH: Developments to watch in Stanthorpe

        News The Granite Belt is booming with plenty of exciting works cropping up around the...