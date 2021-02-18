Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Joe Burns has started the second half of the Sheffield Shield perfectly, bouncing back after the summer from hell saw him lose his Test spot.
Joe Burns has started the second half of the Sheffield Shield perfectly, bouncing back after the summer from hell saw him lose his Test spot.
Cricket

Axed Test star’s survives ugly disaster

by Andrew McMurtry
18th Feb 2021 6:51 PM

Queensland star Joe Burns is back in the runs after slamming a century in his first opportunity in the Sheffield Shield after his Test axing.

Burns had a dismal start to the Shield Season when he scored just 62 runs in nine innings to start the year.

Watch live coverage of the 2020/21 Marsh Sheffield Shield on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming instantly >

But thrown in the deep end against India, it looked like it could have paid off as he brought up a 50 to score the winnings runs in the first Test.

It appeared to be a false start with Burns dumped after scoring 0 and 4 in the Boxing Day Test.

Hardly coming into the series in any sort of form, Burns had been solid for the Brisbane Heat with 180 runs at 22.50 but had been itching to get back in the whites.

It was his first Shield hundred in almost a year and even more impressively, he was the lone hand, scoring more than half the Queensland runs.

He was eventually caught in the deep for 171 off 217 balls with 18 fours and three sixes, bringing Queensland's innings of 275 to a close as the last man out.

It was a special performance from the under pressure star as Queensland collapsed around him.

 

After sharing a 115-run stand with Marnus Labuschagne, the Bulls lost 6/37 with the middle order folding in just over 10 overs.

25 from Xavier Bartlett helped the tail add more than 100 runs with Burns scoring a lions share of the runs.

Some were glad to see Burns back in the runs.

 

 

It cames after Caleb Jewell slammed 140 in Tasmania's first inning score of 332.

The difference was that the Tigers had six player reach at least 20, although the second highest score was 27 from Beau Webster.

Tasmania finished day 2 at 0/7, a lead of 64.

 

LYON SPARKS VICTORIAN COLLAPSE

 

They don't call him the GOAT for nothing as Nathan Lyon showed Victoria who's boss with figures of 6/21.

Victoria were 2/152 chasing NSW's first innings of 165 but then Lyon struck, sparking a collapse of 8/48.

While it's not a good sign for the collapse prone Australian order, Lyon only took nine wickets in the Test series against India and was back against the domestic rivals.

It comes after Nic Maddinson took Mitchell Starc to task. He finished with figures of 0/71 off 14 overs, while Test bowling teammate Josh Hazlewood also went wicketless with 0/44 off 16 overs.

NSW finished the day at 1/22, still 13 runs behind on the first innings.

Originally published as Axed Test star's survives ugly disaster

cricket joe burns nathan lyon

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heartbreaking untold story of Hannah Clarke’s final days

        Premium Content Heartbreaking untold story of Hannah Clarke’s final days

        Crime She had finally left him, but the abuse continued to the point that she told her parents he would kill her. These were Hannah Clarke’s harrowing final days.

        NEW DROP: Unique distillery, cellar door to hit Granite Belt

        Premium Content NEW DROP: Unique distillery, cellar door to hit Granite Belt

        Business Packaged with a historic accommodation spot and sustainable focus, the venture...

        Swiss assisted dying clinic ‘inundated’ with Qlders

        Premium Content Swiss assisted dying clinic ‘inundated’ with Qlders

        Health Hundreds of Queenslanders inquire about an assisted Swiss death

        Big changes to how police deal with crime

        Premium Content Big changes to how police deal with crime

        Crime Police change how they respond to crime