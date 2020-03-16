‘Awesome and amazing’ carnival motivates for another

TRY TIME: Women’s league tag players carving up the field at Saturday’s carnival.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Last Saturday’s long-awaited carnival was deemed a success by Gremlins president Lindsay Adams, who described the day as awesome and amazing.

Adams said his highlight was having Olympic gold medallist, Rugby Sevens superstar and Stanthorpe girl Charlotte Caslick make an appearance, leaving female Gremlins players in awe.

“They absolutely loved it and are still taking about it,” Adams said.

It wasn’t just Caslick who was lifting spirits, with Adams taken back by a small and ­considerate act of kindness.

“Three of the young Redlands girls went around picking up rubbish and were handing in lost belongings that they found to the bar,” he said.

“For me as the president, I thought that showed something about their footy community and the way they go about things.”

He said Gremlins players had left Redlands supporters surprised by the standard of rugby league they brought to the table.

“I think they were a little bit surprised by the level of footy that we have here in Stanthorpe,” he said.

“They have more than 40- odd teams and we have 10 or 11.



“It just It shows that we can keep up with Queensland’s bigger clubs.”

On top of the more than 26,000 litres of water already donated by the Brisbane club, Adams said Redlands weren’t stopping there.

“They have already done the water drop and now they are wanting to do a food drive too,” he said.

With that in mind, Adams is looking forward to seeing what the two clubs can come up with together.

He said the day’s success was down to the volunteers, who made the carnival run as well as it did.