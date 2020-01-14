Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Coast cafe owners consider the price of avocado.
Coast cafe owners consider the price of avocado.
Environment

Why you could soon be paying an 'avocado surcharge'

Felicity Ripper
14th Jan 2020 4:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RIBA Kai owner Brett Fawcett spent Monday afternoon considering his menu prices as Coast cafe owners feel the pinch of produce prices.

He said he might have to introduce a surcharge for avocado as he was paying more than double what he usually would.

Bushfires and drought across Australia have caused supplies to dwindle and have restricted transport routes.

"Our wholesale supplier tries to get our produce as local as possible," Mr Fawcett said.

"But we can't get our avocados from Western Australia at the moment so the supplier is trying to have some imported from New Zealand.

"We're contemplating putting a surcharge on avocado but we've got to work out how to do that without impacting our customer too much."

Fruit shop owner Hayden Hornsby said he had been smashed with requests from cafes for more avocados.

High demand and low supply has led to a spike in the price of most produce with broccoli, cauliflower and strawberries at their most expensive.

Reader poll

Would you pay a surcharge for avocado at a cafe?

View Results

Mr Hornsby owns Big Fresh and Fresh Fruits at Maroochydore and said he was feeling the pinch most with a shortage of avocados.

Raw and Rice co-owner Ben Glass said his poke shop charged $2 extra for avocado year-round to cover regular the increase in price at this time of year.

He said the Mooloolaba shop wasn't impacted by growing conditions any more than they usually were.

"Avocado is such an important part of our menu," Mr Glass said.

"They are seasonal so we expect them to get expensive when supplies are short and we planned our business around that.

"Our wholesale supplier understands that so they get produce from all over the place, wherever they can depending on availability."

agriculture avocado farming lifestyle produce raw and rice riba kai smashed avo sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Relief funds to be debated at open meeting

        premium_icon Relief funds to be debated at open meeting

        News SDRC will review and consider recovery and resilience projects tomorrow morning before consulting with the government.

        Grazier destocks in order to save topsoil

        premium_icon Grazier destocks in order to save topsoil

        News The prolonged drought has forced a Dalveen grazier to sell the majority of her...

        Smart choices lead to success story for Downs family farm

        premium_icon Smart choices lead to success story for Downs family farm

        News THIS little-known variety beat the odds to become an industry favourite...

        Tributes flow for fourth generation resident

        premium_icon Tributes flow for fourth generation resident

        News A well-known fourth generation Stanthorpe resident has died after a short illness.