'Average Joe’ conquers 200km journey for drought

HOME STRETCH: Chris Dolan and his wife Ruby Redman completing the last leg of their journey to Stanthorpe.

IT was a sigh of relief for Chris Dolan as he walked through the doors of Granite Belt Drought Assist this morning after completing the 200km journey from his home in Moggill.

The 26-year-old set himself the challenge earlier in the month to walk from his home in Western Brisbane to the door of Granite Belt Drought Assist, in order to raise money for the continuous and devastating drought.

"In Brisbane, people just don't get it.

"You drive down the street and everyone has their sprinklers running.

"These people just don't get how bad it actually is.

"I thought if I walk it, I can take some photos and show them what Brisbane looks like and what it looks like out here, and then maybe they might understand," he said.

Mr Dolan spent the last five days tackling the 200km journey one step at a time, with his wife Ruby Redman joining him today for the final leg.

"Today was our shortest day.

"We walked about 25km from Dalveen along the train tracks," he said.

Mr Dolan said it was the least he could do to help - as he wanted to get off the couch and make a difference.

"I was just wary through news about the recent bushfires and drought.

"It seemed like a reasonable place if any to come and try and help."

Ms Redman said they could thank their eight-year-old daughter for planting the idea of donating to Stanthorpe.

"She was doing Christmas hampers for her school and that's where the name popped up.

"When you look at an area you can walk to in a reasonable distance, we decided to go to Stanthorpe," she said.

Mr Dolan said donations had still been flooding in to his GoFundMe page during his journey.

"We will add it all up and then hand it over to Granite Belt Drought Assist," he said.