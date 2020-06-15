Menu
Autopsy released after death shocks the US

15th Jun 2020 1:22 PM

 

An autopsy for Rayshard Brooks - whose death has sparked a fresh wave of unrest in the US - shows he was shot twice in the back as he ran away from police.

The report says that Mr Brooks died from organ damage and blood loss from the two gunshot wounds after an altercation with police in Atlanta.

The autopsy, performed on Sunday, lists Mr Brooks' cause of death as gunshot wounds to the back, the manner of death is listed as homicide.

It comes amid revelations the officers involved collected their shell casings rather than giving first aid to Mr Brooks.

It is claimed they waited more than two minutes before even checking his pulse, a lawyer for Brooks' family claims.

Follow our live updates on the protests below.

