STORY TELLER: Brisbane author Frank Brun hopes to capture the stories of bush fire affected communities for his upcoming book.
Author goes above and beyond ‘just donating’

Saavanah Bourke
19th Feb 2020 12:42 PM
A BRISBANE man who wanted to do more than ‘just donate’ to the areas affected by the bushfires is capturing the stories of people who experienced the devastation first-hand.

Frank Brun said he wasn’t personally affected by the fires but his childhood home in the Blue Mountains was.

“It was absolutely devastating to hear that my childhood home had burnt down,” Mr Brun said.

“All those years and all those memories gone.

“I experienced bushfires there when I was growing up. But I have never seen anything as bad as this.”

Mr Brun’s plan is to capture the stories of people who were affected around Australia, putting them together in a book.

“I want those people who have been affected to have a voice and to tell their story.

“It gives them closure.”

He has been doing it all from the comport of his own home, contacting people through social media.

“I’m amazed at how well Facebook works.

“I just join the community groups and put the question out there.

“These are the little country towns that people drive through and take them for granted.”

Mr Brun said it doesn’t matter how people want their story told with the goal to spread as much awareness of the country’s devastation as he can.

“I open the floor to how people want their story told.

“Some people have provided diary’s, poems, transcripts and I liaise with them and build their story from that.

“People who haven’t lived through a bushfire don’t understand that there is so many challenges going forward and the recovery is so long.

“Whether you lost your home or not the whole community is affected,” he said.

He said the goal is to have the book written within the next couple of months before being published.

“I hope it isn’t just read in Australia, I want people to see this all around the world.”

If you would like your story shared, contact Frank Brun on Facebook.

authors brisbane author stanthorpe bushfire
Stanthorpe Border Post

