Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ava, 9, drew about her experience for Australia Post's Dear Australia project. Picture: Contributed
Ava, 9, drew about her experience for Australia Post's Dear Australia project. Picture: Contributed
Community

Australia Post launches Dear Australia initiative

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@dailymercury.com.au
28th May 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA Post's Dear Australia initiative is encouraging Australians to share handwritten letters of hope and inspiration about their COVID-19 experience with the nation.

Selected letters will be shared on the Dear Australia website as well as archived for posterity at The National Archives of Australia in Canberra.

More stories:

How social media reunited couple with precious memories

Mackay photographer boosting joy during crisis

Proud mum, grandmother's 100th birthday in lockdown

Australia Post executive general manager community and consumer Nicole Sheffield said individuals, schools, communities and organisations were invited to write letters about their unique pandemic experiences.

"It can be a message of hope, a story of community spirit, a poem, song, artwork from your son or daughter, or part of a time capsule project for school," Ms Sheffield said.

"Whatever the reflection, this is a chance to share your story with the rest of Australia and preserve it for future generations."

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

To take part, send your letters or artwork in a stamped envelope to 'Dear Australia, Locked Bag, Australia 9999' by August 18.

For more information, head to auspost.com.au/dearaustralia

aus post community initiative mackay coronavirus national archives
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        St Mary’s servo proposal deferred over safety concerns

        premium_icon St Mary’s servo proposal deferred over safety concerns

        News SEVERAL SDRC councillors object to development as they fear ‘history could repeat itself’.

        A date set for Football Stanthorpe to make a decision

        premium_icon A date set for Football Stanthorpe to make a decision

        News All six clubs in the competition are expected to provide Football Stanthorpe with a...

        DROUGHT PROOF: $500K for Warwick saleyards wash

        premium_icon DROUGHT PROOF: $500K for Warwick saleyards wash

        News State funding secures plant set to reduce water consumption by up to 70 percent.

        Junior officials not swayed by senior cancellation

        premium_icon Junior officials not swayed by senior cancellation

        Sport Warwick and District JRL is still a possibility for the 2020 season, however it...