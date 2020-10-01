Menu
Stan the postie
Australia Post hires 1072 workers in Qld jobs bonanza

by Hayden Johnson , Louise Brannelly
1st Oct 2020 11:48 AM
Australia Post will hire 1072 Queensland workers as part of the postal service's largest recruitment drive in its history.

Retail store workers, freight handlers and delivery drivers are wanted in this Queensland jobs bonanza ahead of Christmas.

About 1072 full-time and casual roles will be advertised in Queensland as Australia Post prepares for its busiest time of the year.

Australia Post's People & Culture Manager Sue Davies said this year's Christmas casuals would bring a welcome boost to a workforce that has been working hard all year.

"A lot has been expected of our people this year and I'm so proud of the way our team has adapted and dealt with the challenges they've faced to keep delivering for Australia across our entire network," she said.

"This is a record-breaking recruitment drive for what we expect to be a Christmas unlike any we've had before in Australia Post's history.

"In a year that has been incredibly challenging and impacted people in many ways, we are delighted to be inviting people to join us this Christmas as we deliver across the country."

The 1072 roles offered in Queensland is second only to Victoria with 1552 vacancies.

Last year, Australia Post received more than 23,000 applications for Christmas casual positions and earlier this year more than 50,000 applications were made for the 1000 casuals hired in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Queenslanders wanting to apply for a job should click here.

