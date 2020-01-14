Australia Day heats up with annual triathlon

HEAT UP: Stanthorpe swim squad member Jacob Hennoste will hit the pool along with many others at the upcoming Australia Day Triathlon.

THE Stanthorpe Australia Day triathlon will be making a return again for its eighth year.

The event has attracted more than 100 participants in recent years and is expecting just as large of a crowd to run, cycle and swim on January 26 this year.

Stanthorpe Pool operator Michael Smail said the idea of the event was about getting involved and having fun.

“It’s all about participation,” Mr Smail said.

“Competitors will race against their own times so everybody gets a go and to experience a triathlon.”

He said there was a Under 12s division and an Open aged division, as well as the opportunity to enter a team in both aged divisions.

“If you wanted to enter a team you can have a swimmer, a bike rider and a runner together in a team instead of doing all three events as an individual.”

Mr Smail said there would be plenty of prizes to give away after the race.

“There is no winners or losers,” he said.

“It’s just about getting in and having a go.”

Under 12s will swim 100m, bike 4km and run 1km, while the open aged division will swim 400m, bike 10km and run 3.5km.

Registration, bike racking and a compulsory race briefing will start at 7.30am, with the Under 12s race starting at 8am followed by the Opens at 9am.

The Under 12s entry fee is $20 and $35 for the Opens and $15 per team member for a team.

Registration forms will be available from Stanthorpe Pool or Creed & Lang at 37 King St in Warwick.

Entries close on Saturday, January 25.

The annual Camille Cantrel Mercantile Relay will follow the triathlon starting from 10.30am.

It’s the one swimming event a year where accuracy wins over speed, with the aim to swim as closely as possible to a time recorded in the first swim.

“It is $20 for a team, $5 per person and you can nominate on the day,” Mr Smail said.

The event is named after former swim teacher Camille Cantrel who passed away in 2010 after battling cancer.

“She was a swimming mother and teacher and more into participation than competing,” he said.

Mr Smail said the winners of the event would receive $100 to share between the team.

“Last year the doctors that won it donated that back to cancer research,” he said.