Aussies ignoring rules are caught out

Despite repeated calls from the Prime Minister and leading health officers, Australians have continued to ignore social distancing rules and head to the beach.

But for swimmers in Mackenzies Bay in Sydney's east, they were embarrassingly caught out by council rangers yesterday.

It comes less than a week since thousands of Australians massed on Bondi Beach after strict advice to socially distance themselves from others.

The Government announced its disgust at such actions and closed many beaches, including Mackenzies Bay, but that hasn't stopped some Australians.

Frustrated council rangers move the swimmers on.

This council ranger was seen directing members of the public out of the area. Picture: Matrix

Swimmers, sunbathers and surfers left Mackenzies Bay with their tails between their legs as rangers watched on.

Frustrated council rangers ordered people out of the beach, which was a hive of activity despite beach closures and fences to prevent entry.

This woman jumped over the fence to escape the rangers.

Beachgoers promptly ran away, some still clutching their clothes and soaking wet.

No fines were issued.

Council rangers are Australia’s unsung heroes at the moment.

Earlier that day, Prime Minister Scott Morrison encouraged council rangers to have a "flexible approach" when it came to fining rule breakers, in response to the economic impact of the virus.

Just hours after the beach incident, Mr Morrison announced public gatherings would be restricted to just two people, unless they were from the same family.

It's the latest measure the Government has taken in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19, with almost 4000 Australians infected.

Rangers are not impressed.

Bondi's council area of Waverley has become a coronavirus hotspot in the wake of thousands cramming onto its main beach last week.

Mr Morrison ripped into the "negligent" beachgoers, saying ignorance was "no excuse."

"Coronavirus is not a secret," Mr Morrison said.

"Everybody knows. It is wall-to-wall on every coverage and every conversation happening around the country today.

"There is no excuse to say you do not know. You have to keep your healthy distance between each other.

"If Australians cannot do that, if they can't do that on a broader scale, they are denying the Government and authorities the most important weapon we have to save lives and to save livelihoods.

"States and territories will have to take more severe responses to deal with that. We are simply appealing to people to show common sense, to respect each other and do the right thing when it comes to following these very simple rules."

The beach was packed despite it being closed.

Swimmers run away soaking wet.

This surfer had similar ideas.

Rangers have been working hard to keep Australia’s beaches clear all week.