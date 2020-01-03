Aussies eye most dominant home summer ever

Tim Paine, David Warner and Steve Smith have been brilliant this summer.

Tim Paine, David Warner and Steve Smith have been brilliant this summer.

Australia vs New Zealand, New Year's Test every ball live and ad free on Fox Cricket 501 from 9.30am AEDT January 3-7

Australia are on the verge of their most dominant home summer in history if they win a fifth consecutive Test inside four days against New Zealand in Sydney.

Tim Paine's side are yet to be pushed to a fifth day in any of their Test wins over Pakistan or the Black Caps this summer, winning all four in four days.

Stream the Australia v New Zealand Domain Test Series Live & Ad-Break Free During Play with KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly>

Australia have never swept aside opponents so fast so regularly before in a home season.

Since Test cricket began in 1877, they have clean-swept a summer of multiple matches nine times before but have been pushed to a fifth day in at least one of those games each time.

The only other instance that comes close is a top-end series against Bangladesh in 2003, however that was only a two-match series against the minnows played in the middle of winter.

Their 2019-20 record signifies a significant rise from the team that suffered their first ever Test series loss to India on these shores as they battled out of the ball-tampering saga.

"I remember sitting here (at the SCG) last year and saying there was light at the end of the tunnel," Paine said.

"We'd gone through a really difficult time, especially as a batting group.

"But I thought what happened, getting games into guys like Marnus (Labuschagne) and Travis Head when they probably wouldn't of would bear fruit.

LISTEN! Post-MCG Test wrap on The Follow-On podcast

- Batters under pressure, Sydney selections & more

ON YOUR PHONE? CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

SUBSCRIBE: iTUNES | SPOTIFY | GOOGLE PODS

"So all that has gone on wasn't for nothing, there's a silver lining.

"I'm really proud of the way the whole playing group and staff have handled the last 12 months, it's one thing to talk about it and another thing to do it."

Australia's dominance has also extended across to the white ball too. Headed into the Sydney Test, their batsmen have scored 3234 runs at an average of 57.75 in all formats this season, while Aussies bowlers have taken 123 wickets at 20.82.

The figures show Australia as being 36.93 runs better than their opponents for each wicket, by far the biggest advantage in the team's history.

Australian cricket coach Justin Langer with skipper Tim Paine.

Meanwhile, if they are to beat New Zealand in the Sydney Test and three ODIs in March, it will mark just their third undefeated home summer across all formats since the introduction of regular one-day cricket in 1974-75.

The only other occurrences have been in 2009-10 where the West Indies at least drew a Test match, 2000-01 where Steve Waugh's rampant Australians won all 15 games on offer.

AUSTRALIA'S DOMINANT SUMMERS (ALL FORMATS):

2019-20: Batting average: 57.75, Bowling average: 20.82, Difference: 36.93*

1947-48: Batting average: 47.74, Bowling average: 19.55, Difference: 28.19

2000-01: Batting average: 48.65, Bowling average: 22.78, Difference: 25.87

*Before Sydney Test