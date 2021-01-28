Aussies could get more Pfizer doses

Australians could receive more doses of the highly effective Pfizer vaccine, but a supply chain issue has thrown Australia’s rollout plan into doubt.

Australians could receive more doses of the highly effective Pfizer vaccine, but a supply chain issue has thrown Australia’s rollout plan into doubt.

Australia's vaccine capability could receive a boost after Pfizer confirmed it may soon produce more doses than first thought, but delivery of the jab could be thrown into doubt by supply issues in Europe.

Australia has an order for 10 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, considered the world's most effective protection from COVID-19.

The vaccine was granted approval by the Therapeutic Goods Administration this week.

Pfizer Australia and NZ managing director Louise Graham told a senate committee on Thursday the company could soon be in a position to increase that number after "ramping up its manufacturing capability".

"As Pfizer is now scaling up and looking to produce far more than was originally expected, we expect to be in future discussions about the ability to increase that [allocation]," she said.

RELATED: Morrison says Australia won't be hostage to overseas vaccine schedules

She confirmed discussions with the government were not yet under way, but said she anticipated they would begin once the first batch of the jab had arrived on shore.

The news comes after the European Union reportedly placed export controls on vaccines produced within its borders, including the Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs.

The move was set to disrupt Australia's rollout plan, which the government said would begin at the end of February.

The government had aimed to inoculate four million Australians by the end of March, but Australian Medical Association president Omar Khorshid was concerned the development could undermine that aim.

The 10 million Pfizer doses ordered by Australia were being manufactured in Belgium.

Pfizer's Krishan Thiru said the company was seeking clarity on the ruling, but believed the EU had simply asked for a reporting model, requiring manufacturers to report the number of doses shipped out of its jurisdiction.

But with Pfizer developing a "just in time model", seeing vaccines shipped as soon as they were ready, it was critically important to avoid export controls that could risk patients' welfare, he said.

Pfizer would not be drawn on whether it had a contingency plan if export controls were implemented.

AstraZeneca predicted it was still on track to deliver 1.2 million doses of its vaccine to Australia in late February, but conceded the EU had made the situation "fluid".

Australia has an order for 10 million Pfizer doses being manufactured in Belgium. Picture: Pfizer Inc

But it stressed that, with 50 million doses to be manufactured in Melbourne, its operations in Australia would not be greatly impacted.

In a bid to shelter Australia from disruptions in global supply chains, the government has prioritised manufacturing vaccines onshore, a move Dr Khorshid said "made sense".

But he was more critical of national cabinet's reopening framework.

Dr Khorshid said Australia had managed the outbreak "extraordinarily well", but accused national cabinet of adopting the "wrong approach … (by) clearly prioritising economic success over health".

Key to that was the aim to a return to normal before Christmas, which prompted a "rush" to reopen, he said.

The AMA’s Omar Khorshid has slammed national cabinet’s haste to reopen. Picture: Sophie Moore/AAP Image

An outbreak on Sydney's northern beaches prompted a pre-Christmas lockdown, an outcome Dr Khorshid described as "no surprise".

"The framework … clearly failed to meet its stated goal of pretty normal by Christmas. Instead we saw Australian outbreaks and the reintroduction of fairly harsh restrictions to certain areas of the country," he said.

Dr Khorshid warned that, with new highly contagious variants emanating from the UK and South Africa, the success of Australia's hotel quarantine and imminent vaccine rollout should not be cause for complacency.

Originally published as Aussies could get more Pfizer doses