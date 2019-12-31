Aussies bank on some Short stuff in ODI series

D'ARCY Short's white-ball career has been revived after he was called into Australia's squad for next month's one-day series against India.

Short was on Monday night called into the Aussie squad for the three-match one-day series in place of the injured Sean Abbott, who has suffered a side strain.

But it was a mixed few hours for the 29-year-old, who was out for a third-ball duck in the Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League loss to the Melbourne Stars.

If picked on tour in India it would be Short's first game in Australian colours since February and at a key time given the Twenty20 World Cup at the end of the year.

He will likely bat in the middle order in matches he does play, with David Warner and Aaron Finch locked into the opening roles.

"It is extremely unfortunate for Sean who is very much a part of our white-ball squad plans leading into the ICC T20 World Cup and the World Cup," chief selector Trevor Hohns said.

"D'Arcy offers the squad another spinning all-rounder option along with Ashton Agar, which along with the four world-class fast bowlers and Adam Zampa balances the squad out nicely.

"His proven record and ability to bat anywhere in the order will also be a great asset to the squad."

Short has played four ODIs for Australia, hitting 83 runs at an average of 26.66.

"Definitely looking forward to the opportunity if I can get a game," he said.

"Hopefully I can play that finishing role and bowl a few more overs as well."

Meanwhile the injury blow is a significant hit to Abbott, who was hurt in the Sixers' Big Bash win over Sydney Thunder.

The 27-year-old was set to play his first ODI since his debut in October 2014.

