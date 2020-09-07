Menu
Aussie TV star’s husband to offload $96m party yacht

by Stephen Drill
7th Sep 2020 7:57 AM
Holly Valance's billionaire husband Nick Candy has buyers lining up for his $96 million yacht when it docks in Monaco this month.

The singer and actor's property developer partner has put the 63m boat on the market so he can build a bigger one.

The 11.11, which is chartered out for $1 million a week - before expenses that add up to 30 per cent to the price of the holiday - has an art deco "Great Gatsby" theme.

But a gym on the sky deck was replaced with a kitchenette because Valance, whom Candy once described as a "practical Aussie", wanted to make snacks for their children.

 

Holly Valance’s billionaire husband Nick Candy has buyers lining up to his $96 million yacht when it docks in Monaco this month. Picture: Y CO Scholey Photography
Nick Candy and Holly Valance. Picture by: Rex Features / Splash News
Y.Co yacht broker Will Christie told News Corp Australia that he had several interested parties. "With a holiday home they are looking at the same view every day whereas on a boat you have your own Michelin star chef and go wherever you want even in COVID conditions," he said.

Holly Valance’s billionaire husband Nick Candy has buyers lining up to his $96 million yacht. Picture: Y CO Scholey Photography
The yacht was made by Benetti, a shipyard in Livorno, Italy, that also delivered James Packer's $200m yacht, IJE, which was more than 100m long.

Mr Christie said it was common for yacht owners to trade up to a bigger vessel.

"A lot of owners sell their boats because they want to build bigger ones," he said.

"If the right buyer comes along he will sell."

 

Holly Valance’s billionaire husband Nick Candy is selling this amazing yacht. Picture: Y CO Jeff Brown
The yacht is currently on a charter, which comes with the 16 crew, but was due back to port in Monaco within weeks.

Some interested buyers were from America, but were unable to inspect because of travel restrictions, while others were already on cruises in the Mediterranean and wanted to see the boat as soon as possible.

 

One of the bedrooms on Holly Valance and billionaire husband Nick Candy’s $96 million yacht. Picture: Y CO Scholey Photography
Mr Christie said yacht sales had increased since COVID-19 lockdowns, with wealthy business owners looking for more private accommodation and now being more comfortable with working away from the office.

Candy, 47, and Valance, 37, bought the yacht, with its distinctive axe bow, when it was still in construction.

 

 

 

Another buyer had sold it when it was 40 per cent complete, saving Mr Candy time and money.

He altered plans for the interior design and had her finished with 10 months, a tight time frame compared to the usual 36-month build, despite the work already done.

The 11.11 was Mr Candy's third yacht, but he designed her with his eldest daughter in mind.

"I did not want any hard edges. Everything had to be curved and soft for my daughter to be able to bounce into things," he told Yacht International.

 

The yacht was made by Benetti, a shipyard in Livorno, Italy, that also delivered James Packer’s $200m yacht, IJE, which was more than 100m long. Picture: Y CO Jeff Brown
The 11.11 yacht is for sale for $96 million. Picture: Y CO Scholey Photography
"The sky deck originally had a gym, but we changed it into a personal kitchenette, the owner says. "My wife is a practical Aussie who wants to be able to make some quick meals and snacks for our daughter. She doesn't want her to grow up thinking that only the chef cooks. She wants her to see that mommy cooks too."

Melbourne born Valance shot to fame on Neighbours when as a 15-year-old she played Felicity "Flick" Scully.

 

The 11.11 which is chartered out for $1 million a week has an art deco “Great Gatsby” theme. Picture: Y CO Jeff Brown
She moved to the UK to pursue a music career before an eight year stint in Los Angeles where she appeared in episodes of CSI: Miami, Prison Break and Entourage.

Valance married Candy and they have two daughters Luka and Nova.

The family lives in London, but also has a home in Holmby Hills, LA.

stephen.drill@news.co.uk

To inquire about the yacht, go here.

Originally published as Aussie TV star's husband to offload $96m party yacht

celebrity holly valance nick candy superyacht travel

