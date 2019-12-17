Aussie stars vying for Eurovision

Jack Vidgen is vying for the Australian spot in Eurovision. Picture: Monique Harmer

Jack Vidgen is vying for the Australian spot in Eurovision. Picture: Monique Harmer

An impressive line up of Aussie artists have been announced as those vying to be Australia's entrant into the Eurovision Song Contest in 2020.

SBS's second Eurovision decider, Eurovision: Australia Decides, will see 10 singers battle it out in the live TV show on February 8, and is an opportunity for the public to decide which artist and song they prefer to fly the flag for Australia overseas.

The artists are: Casey Donovan, Vanessa Amorosi, Mitch Tambo, iOTA, Montaigne, Didirri, Diana Rouvas, Jack Vidgen, Jordan-Ravi and Jaguar Jonze.

Former Australia's Got Talent winner Jack Vidgen will compete in the contest. Picture: Tim Hunter

The winner will jet off to Rotterdam, Netherlands, to represent our nation at the 65th edition of Eurovision in May next year.

Vidgen, who won Australia's Got Talent in 2011 when he was only 13 years old and made a comeback on The Voice this year, is the first of the 10 artists to already released his song entry, I Am King I Am Queen. Listen here.

The inaugural pre-Eurovision contest last year saw Kate Miller-Heidke win the public vote with her electrifying song Zero Gravity.

Vanessa Amorosi will compete in Australia Decides.



While she was one of the top two favourites going into the grand final, the classically trained singer from Queensland placed ninth in the show in Tel Aviv, much to the disappointment of Aussie fans.

Paul Clarke, the director of Blink TV - the production company behind the Australian competition - said his team had learnt a valuable lesson from the results this year and was convinced Australia has a potential winner for 2020.

Mitch Tambo was a finalist on Australia's Got Talent this year.

"Kate's performance was exceptional and I thought she brought a real Australianness," he told theSydney Morning Herald.

"But for a lot of Europeans, they turn to Australia for what is new and what is different.

"I think they felt they already had opera. That opera is something that comes from Europe. "This year, I'm convinced we've got a potential winner. There's four, five, maybe six people that could win the competition this year. I couldn't be happier."

Australia first entered the competition with national treasure Guy Sebastian back in 2015, who did us proud and managed to come fifth with his catchy song Tonight Again.

Kate Miller-Heidke represented Australia in Tel Aviv this year. Picture: Michael Campanella/Getty Images

In 2016 The X Factor superstar Dami Im had an absolute blinder with her tune Sound of Silence, proving a hit across Europe. She was crowned runner up in the grand finale; our most successful outcome to date.

Aussie sweetheart Jessica Mauboy had a crack in 2018 but ranked poorly, coming in 20th, while Isaiah Firebrace represented the nation in 2017 and came ninth.

Earlier this year, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced Australia had cemented its place in the contest until at least 2023.