Aussie mum’s freedom delay as she leaves Bali jail

The thin frame and face of Byron Bay mother Sara Connor was obscured by a sarong as she left her home of the past four years, Bali's notorious Kerobokan jail today.

Wearing a light short sleeved grey T-shirt, Connor was surrounded by more than a dozen local police, prison staff and lawyer Edward Pangkahila who represented Australia body guard John McLeod.

Leaving the prison by a small side door, Connor was rushed to a waiting car to take her to Bali's Immigration office at the airport before being deported to Australia.

The Italian born Australian, 49, served four years of her five year sentence for her part in the fatal bashing of a policeman on Kuta beach in 2016 with her former DJ boyfriend David Taylor, a Brit who remains in jail.

The head of Bali's women prison, Mrs Lili, said that Connor - who is famously

paranoid about having her photo taken, was looking forward to reuniting with her

two sons, who she has not since her ordeal began on Kuta beach in August 16, 2016 with the brutal death of Mr Wayan Sudarsa - the police officer of 35 years.

"Sara looks very happy. She said goodbye to me and said she would not return here.

She only carried one backpack of belongings. She distributed all of her clothes to her friends in prison. Sara also brought the hair dressing certificate that she earned while in prison, Mrs Lili said.

According to Aussie security firm Tora Solution's chief John McLeod - the man who supported Schapelle Corby during her release from the same prison in 2017 after she served nine years for infamously bringing 4.2kg of cannabis into the island packed into the bag of her body board - Connor is yet to secure her Australian passport.

"Ms Connor is still waiting to be issued with travel documents, which were requested 91 days ago from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Upon receipt of these documents, Ms Connor will be repatriated," Mr McLeod said in a statement from Australia. He was unable to travel to Bali due to Covid restrictions of flights and visas.

He told News Corp that Connor could: "not go anywhere without a passport."

Images of a beaming Connor with her inky fingers and prints on her release document have already appeared on Tora Solutions Facebook page.

Indonesian authorities fear for the safety of Connor given that cop killers are targets for revenge killings.

A cop killer was recently murdered on the Indonesian of Sulawesi as soon as they left the safety of the prison.

Connor is currently undergoing testing for Covid 19 and will be held in the Immigration cells at Bali airport until tomorrow at noon when she will be deported via a flight to Jakarta to Kuala Lumpur and on to Sydney.

She will arrive to a further two weeks of confinement in quarantine.

DFAT told News Corp: "The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade continues to provide consular assistance to an Australian woman in Bali. Owing to our privacy obligations we will not provide further comment."

In March 2017 Connor and her former boyfriend David Taylor were found guilty of the deadly assault of Mr Sudarsa, whose broken body had dozens of bloody wounds, including shocking head injuries from being beaten with a broken Bintang beer bottle and his own binoculars and mobile phone. The pair claimed they acted in self-defence, saying that Mr Sudarsa had taken Connors bag. The woman had bite wounds on her thighs where she had sat on the struggling man.

Connor, offered $2500 in compensation to Mr Sudarsa's widow but the proposal was rebuffed.

