Aussie traveller donates more than 100 Christmas hampers

The Aussie Trekka Founder Brad Costigan, Chris Robins from Purple Dove Awarness Group and Granite Belt Water Relief Founders Samantha and Russell Wantling with Clancy and Elsie Willett

The Aussie Trekka Founder Brad Costigan, Chris Robins from Purple Dove Awarness Group and Granite Belt Water Relief Founders Samantha and Russell Wantling with Clancy and Elsie Willett

IT was a hype of activity at Granite Belt Water Relief this morning, with more than 100 Christmas hampers distributed to those in need.

Founder of The Aussie Trekka Brad Costigan organised the hampers, with help from Granite Belt Water Relief and Purple Dove Awareness Group to allocate the hampers to those who needed it most this holiday season.

"He's great. He has been helping us out here in Stanthorpe for months now," Purple Dove Awarness Group Founder Chris Robins said.

Mr Costigan said he had been organising items for the hampers for four months, with the purpose of ensuring people in need can sit down and enjoy a Christmas lunch.

"I sit down and have Christmas lunch and not everyone gets to do that.

"I wanted those in need to be able to have that opportunity too," he said.

Mr Costigan said groceries for the hampers had been donated from the followers of The Aussie Trekka, a Facebook page that has more than 1000 followers.

The social media page follows the Brisbane local and his adventures around Australia, helping those in need where he can.

"I just put up photos and videos from when I go on holidays around Australia.

"But it has turned into supplying these Christmas hampers," said Mr Costigan.

It's not the first time Mr Costigan has made the trip to the Granite Belt, going back and forth from the region for the last four months, donating more than 300,000 litres of water.

On top of the 120 Christmas hampers, Mr Costigan also organised ladies care packages and lolly bags for children.

"It's great to be appreciated for doing things like this."

You can follow Brad Costigan and his travels around Australia on Facebook at The Aussie Trekka.