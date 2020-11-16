Aussie is unluckiest Masters player ever

Dustin Johnson has made history by winning the 2020 Masters, proving too good for Aussie Cameron Smith - who can count himself Augusta's unluckiest second-place getter.

Johnson finished five shots clear at the top of the leaderboard and became the first player to ever reach 20-under as he sizzled en route to earning a green jacket on Monday (AEDT).

The world No. 1 led by four strokes entering the final round before Smith closed the gap to two shots with a three-under front nine. But Johnson surged ahead on the back nine, three consecutive birdies at 13, 14 and 15 giving his rivals no chance at catching up.

Smith finished at 15-under the tournament, signing off with a final round three-under 69. The Queenslander became the first player to ever shoot four rounds in the 60s at Augusta - but unfortunately it still wasn't enough for him to claim the top prize. Smith's 15-under is also the best ever score by a player to finish second at The Masters.

"I find that absolutely amazing," one TV commentator said.

Smith finished level with South Korean Im Sung-jae, who also ended at 15-under after a final round 69.

Justin Thomas was three shots back in fourth, shooting 12-under, ahead of Rory McIlroy and Dylan Frittelli, who both shot 11-under for the tournament.

Johnson was overcome as his dream came true.

"I was nervous all day, I could feel it - the Masters to me is the biggest tournament, it's the one I wanted to win the most," Johnson said. "I could feel it all day.

"It still feels like a dream. As a kid you'd dream about winning the Masters, having Tiger put the green jacket on you ... I'm here, what a great feeling it is and I couldn't be more excited

"To have the scoring record ... is a great honour. I don't even know what to say, I'm so excited it's hard to even talk."

Johnson's brother Austin was his caddie for the week and teared up on the 18th green as the enormity of his sibling's achievement sunk in.

"It's an unbelievable feeling to experience all this with my brother. He's been a big help being on my bag, I love having him on the bag ... it's incredible," Johnson said.

"He was tearing up and made me tear up.

"It was a lot of fun, I'll remember this for the rest of my life.

"It's an incredible feeling, I played unbelievable golf all week."

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods endured a horror show, shooting 10 on the par-three 12th hole as he plummeted out of contention. Five birdies from his final six holes was merely a consolation for the 2019 winner.

Among the other big names, Brooks Koepka was tied for seventh at 10-under, Jordan Spieth was well back in 46th after shooting one-over, Phil Mickelson carded three-over and pre-Masters favourite Bryson Dechambeau hit two-under, making him tied for 34th.

