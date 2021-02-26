Aussie is ‘best actress of her generation’

George Clooney has paid a massive compliment to an Australian star, calling her "easily the best actress of her generation".

Clooney made the comment about Cate Blanchett during the virtual G'Day USA American Australian Association Arts Gala which was held today.

Blanchett, who has won two Oscars and three Golden Globes, received the Lifetime Achievement Award during the ceremony.

The award was introduced by Clooney who kicked off the segment by joking: "Hi, I'm Brad Pitt. I know I don't look so good. After I won the Oscar I just said, 'To hell with it!' I stopped taking care of myself."

George. Picture: G’DAY USA American Australian Association

Cate. Picture: G’DAY USA American Australian Association

He then went on to praise Blanchett who he has worked with on several films including The Good German and The Monuments Men.

"I've been asked to say a few words about Cate who is winning a Lifetime Achievement award," he said. "I have to tell you what an honour it is to talk about someone of her calibre.

"I've worked with her as a director, I've worked with her as an actor, and when I say calibre I'm not just talking about her obvious talent as an actress," Clooney said.

"She's easily the best actress of her generation. She is a consummate professional. She solves problem on a set all the time. And more than that, is how she solves problems in the rest of the world. It's what she does in trying to bring justice and hope to all the people who don't have justice and don't have hope."

Cate Blanchett with George Clooney in The Good German.

Orange Is The New Black star Uzo Aduba and American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson also paid tribute to Blanchett in the segment, with the latter saying: "There's not a single time that I've worked with Cate where I haven't had the eye-opening experience of watching real magic happen."

When accepting the award, Blanchett thanked "all the trailblazers who paved the way for actors like myself" and listed a series of well-known Aussies including George Miller, Phil Noyce and Rachel Perkins.

"Australia is such an extraordinary country with a plethora of talent both in front and behind the camera and I do hope that as the cultural connection between Australia and America enters yet another exciting chapter, that we do find genuine and concrete ways to honour and to value the contribution of crews, creatives and casts on the ground in Australia," Blanchett said.

"My career would not be anything without the extraordinary connection between these countries, so thank you."

The Arts Gala was hosted by David Campbell and featured performances from Guy Sebastian, Delta Goodrem, Chris Sebastian, Dami Im and Johnny Manuel.

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman. Picture: G’DAY USA American Australian Association

Delta performing during the gala. Picture: G’DAY USA American Australian Association

Other award winners included author Liane Moriarty who received the Excellence in Literature award, and actor Aaron Pedersen who received the Excellence in Television award.

Other stars who popped up during the broadcast included Margot Robbie, Paul Hogan, Olivia Newton-John, Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman, Naomi Watts and Elle Macpherson.

Originally published as Aussie is 'best actress of her generation'