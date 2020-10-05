AUSSIE-INSPIRED REVAMP: B&B futureproofing plan blooms

NEW LOOK: The upgrades to Glen Aplin Gardens will ensure the business is able to remain open through drought and other natural disasters.

NEW LOOK: The upgrades to Glen Aplin Gardens will ensure the business is able to remain open through drought and other natural disasters.

THE month-long closure to Glen Aplin Gardens has helped futureproof the business after it was ravaged by drought and bushfires.

The luxury bed and breakfast underwent restorations in September, and the garden now features durable Australian plant species as a result.

Owner Jennifer Harris said the planned upgrades to the garden and gallery cafe would ensure the business remained open well into the future.

“After the drought and fires, we had to put it all back together again,” Mrs Harris said.

“We lost 50 per cent of the garden during the drought, and with a name like Glen Aplin Gardens, without a garden we look silly.”

Mrs Harris said the selection of plants now favoured a “minimum effort, maximum outcome” approach.

“We had to futureproof the garden by getting more tanks and redesigning the garden, the types of plants and how we manage it,” she said.

“We now know the (plants) that work on the property – we’ve got rugged, Australian and durable long-living plants.”

While the gardens are only open to B&B and restaurant guests, Mrs Harris said there had already been an overwhelmingly positive response to the upgrades.

“Everyone loves them – they’re very happy to walk around,” she said.

“It’s pretty and smells nice, looks fresh and it’s changing – changing with the seasons.”

“We still have a lot to do but I think we’ve got the recipe right and the gardens will have something for everyone in every season.”

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES

REVEALED: New backpacker hostel for Stanthorpe

Artists bring indie-folk music to Southern Downs streets

FLASHBACK: Moments that defined the past year

Frost forces bleak outlook for 2020 vintages

Young athlete’s flying start to 2020 season