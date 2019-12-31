Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Aussie filmed on dangerous Bali rampage

by Phoebe Loomes
31st Dec 2019 2:37 PM

 

An Aussie tourist has been filmed throwing planks at passers-by and trying to kick a rider off their scooter during a wild shirtless rampage in Bali.

The man was on a street in the tourist area of Seminyak, a luxurious area in Bali's southern end, as he waved planks of wood at people and roundhouse kicked at a scooter rider. The man was heard screaming at bystanders according to 9 News.

He was reportedly on the street for more than two hours as he threatened local residents.

"I saw him try to use that piece of wood and sort of spear throw it at people on bikes," a witness said. "He started charging like some sort of wild bull at them."

The man was heard yelling at bystanders. Picture: 9 News
The man was heard yelling at bystanders. Picture: 9 News

 

The rampage went for more than two hours. Picture: 9 News
The rampage went for more than two hours. Picture: 9 News

 

"Two blocks up he was smashing front doors and they were saying, 'No that's a hotel'."

The man attempted to kick at a scooter rider, but he managed to ride off without being knocked down.

Security guards reportedly tried to restrain the man but he fled without being caught.

A witness told 9News the man was Australian and they had talked with him briefly some days ago. They said the man was originally from New Zealand.

Local police have not launched an investigation because no one has complained about the man's behaviour. No one was injured during the rampage.

It's the second time this year an Australian tourist has kicked out at a scooter driver on a Bali street.

Adelaide man Nicholas Carr was shown in shocking footage fly kicking Balinese man Wayan Wirawan from his scooter in August.

Carr later apologised for the incident, which occurred at Sunset Road in the popular tourist area of Kuta on August 10. He told the Denpasar District Court he'd had 20 to 30 vodkas that night and had little memory of what happened.

After he apologised, he hugged Mr Wirawan in court.

More Stories

Show More
australia bali editors picks rampage tourist travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanthorpe resident celebrates massive milestone

        premium_icon Stanthorpe resident celebrates massive milestone

        News Family and friends congregated at the Churches of Christ Aged Care on Boxing Day to celebrate a long-lived life.

        Double the fun for park runners

        premium_icon Double the fun for park runners

        News If you are wanting to kick off your new years resolutions with a bang then this is...

        Two vehicles collide on Stanthorpe's main street

        premium_icon Two vehicles collide on Stanthorpe's main street

        News Motorists are advised to avoid the area

        Weather temperatures swelter as new year approaches

        Weather temperatures swelter as new year approaches

        News A weather forecast from the Bureau of Metereology as we prepare to head into 2020.