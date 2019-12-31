Aussie event slammed as ‘Fyre Festival 2.0’

Partygoers road-tripping to a Victorian music festival in 'extreme heat' have slammed the event, after being forced to wait hours in sweltering heat.

A Victorian music festival sweltering through 43 degree temperatures on Monday has been panned by partygoers as being more like "Fyre Festival 2.0" after attendees were forced to wait up to nine hours in the extreme heat before entering the grounds.

Beyond the Valley, which kicked off in southeast Victoria on Sunday, welcomed thousands of revellers to celebrate the annual music festival. Featuring performances from Rufus du Sol, The Veronicas and Matt Corby, organisers announced the festival would continue until Thursday despite extreme weather conditions plaguing the state.

On Sunday, organisers behind Falls Festival in Lorne announced the remaining days of the event were cancelled due to the extreme bushfire risk. However, because of a change in wind direction and a cooler forecast from New Year's Eve, organisers of Beyond the Valley festival decided to push on through the conditions.

"It took us almost 9 hours to get to our campsite," one person posted on the festival's Facebook page.

Hey Beyond The Valley any explanation why I’ve been sitting in a car for 8 hours after arriving at the gate half hour after it opened? Is there any event staff at all to let us know why I’m sweltering in a 40 deg car instead of setting up my tent. — Shannon Schmidt (@shannonschmidt) December 29, 2019

"Sitting in a hot car is very dangerous. Bring lots of water and your lunch because you won't get in very quick."

"This is a f***ing sh*t show," another added.

"You'd think they would be better organised by now. Organisers need to refund people who were in line ALL day."

Event organisers blamed the lengthy waiting times on an increased police presence, in particular searching for illicit drugs within vehicles.

"As you might have seen, Victoria Police are cracking down on festivals this summer and with that means thorough searching of all vehicles to keep everyone safe," their Facebook post read.

"We know you all want to get in quickly and that's what we want to but we ask that you please understand our team are working as fast as they possibly can to process everyone."

Hey @BTVfestival thanks for keeping us in line for 5 hours in 36 degree heat. Half the car now has heatstroke. No end in site at this stage and rearing up for the hottest part of the day. #BTV #beyondthevalley pic.twitter.com/30Sp9wlfZl — Claudia Conley (@claudiaconley_) December 29, 2019

The Beyond the Valley organisers said they were forced to take down shelters and delay performances on the main stage due to strong wind gusts on Monday, meaning many were asked to move to their tents for shelter.

"On the current forecast and on the advice of our large contingency of emergency personnel on site, we may potentially close the main arena for the duration of the high-wind period expected," a statement on social media read.

'Take down everything else including marquees, extra shade cloth, inflatables and anything else in your campground.

"Please keep hydrated, given the conditions we will have free bottled water available at the info hubs at each campsite."

But some attendees slammed the advice given by the festival organisers to "wait out the extreme weather" in their tents, saying they were reaching upwards of 50 degrees inside.

"Because tents are such an oasis of cool when it's 43 degrees outside..#Fyrefestival2," he wrote.

"Your tent could be 50+ degrees so open all windows on it and don't stay in it. People have gone to hospital and/or died from remaining in tents."

@BTVfestival It’s 41c and your selling one 350ml bottle of water

Per person.Very poor organisation esp at those ticket prices!

Get off your asses and get them water!Bet you have plenty of overpriced alcohol to sell? — Lynetti Spaghetti (@lynettespaghett) December 30, 2019

"I am really concerned for friends and family members at the festival," another added.

"It took them forever to get in. The queue was horrendous and many suffered heat stroke. This is very upsetting."

