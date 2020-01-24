Aussie Day long weekend weather forecast

OI, OI, OI: Weather forecast for the Australia Day long weekend in the Granite Belt.

OI, OI, OI: Weather forecast for the Australia Day long weekend in the Granite Belt.

THE Granite Belt can expect potential showers and thunderstorms over the Australia Day long weekend, following last week’s 100mm downpour.

The Bureau of Meteorology said Stanthorpe could expect a shower or two today and a possible afternoon thunderstorm.

“There is a 70 per cent chance of rain today with daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 30s,” a bureau spokesman said.

Heading into the weekend there is a 90 per cent chance of rainfall on Saturday with 10 to 30mm of rain predicted.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology's MetEye Map Stanthorpe has a 75-90 per cent chance of rainfall on Saturday afternoon.

“How much rainfall we receive obviously depends upon whether we there is a thunderstorm or not.

“Right now, it is looking like there will be a chance of a thunderstorm on Saturday too.”

As a result, temperatures will remain cool with a maximum of 28 degrees.

Australia Day will see a clearer day with little to no predicted rainfall as temperatures vary in the low to mid-20s.

“It will be a dry couple of days from Sunday.

“It’s looking like that moisture will be clearing and rainfall will be less likely.”