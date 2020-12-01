‘Aussie Aussie Aussie’: US takes swipe at China

The White House has taken aim at China for its decision to slap "coercive" tariffs on Australian wine imports.

In a tongue-in-cheek show of support for Australian winemakers, the White House National Security Council on Tuesday revealed it would exclusively feature Aussie wines at an upcoming holiday event.

"Australian wine will be featured at a White House holiday reception this week," the White House National Security Council tweeted.

"Pity vino lovers in China who, due to Beijing's coercive tariffs on Aussie voters, will miss out. #AussieAussieAussieOiOiOi!"

The NSC's message of support comes after China imposed tariffs of up to 212 per cent on Australian wine imports last month.

According to The Australian, the US State Department has also been angered by the image of a soldier shared by a Chinese official on Monday and is considering how it will respond.

This year China has threatened trade sanctions and regulatory actions against Australian barley, timber, wine, beef, coal, cotton, rock lobster and copper.

The nation is seeking to use new trade deals with Britain and the European Union to cushion the impact of China's escalating trade war.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said the government was "very concerned" by China's moves to slap tariffs on Australian goods, including up to 200 per cent in taxes on wine exports amid dumping allegations.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison in quarantine at The Lodge this week Picture: Adam Taylor

"We'll do everything we can to try and make sure we can address these trade issues that have come up with China," he told ABC radio.

"That's one of the reasons why over the last seven years we've expanded the amount of our trade covered by agreements from 26 per cent to 70 per cent."

Mr Morrison said he was looking at how the government could get "a number of our producers through this difficult time".

"We have been working very hard on expanding trade opportunities," he said.

Originally published as 'Aussie Aussie Aussie': US takes swipe at China