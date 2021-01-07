Aussie academic posts photo with ex-Iranian prisoners

Australian academic and former Iranian-prison captor Kylie Moore-Gilbert has tweeted a picture of herself meeting-up with two of her fellow detainees, in one of the first images published of the Melbourne scholar since her release in a prisoner swap two months ago.

"Sinister undercover meeting of evil 'Mossad agents' plotting world domination (please note- no drones were harmed in the taking of this picture!)" Dr Moore-Gilbert tweeted on Wednesday night.

Kylie Moore Gilbert Twitter photo of herself and fellow Iranian detainees.

Pictured with Dr Moore-Gilbert are Jolie King and Mark Firkin, the Perth bloggers who were detained in a Tehran prison alongside the academic for three months after being accused of flying a drone near an Iranian security installation.

Evin Prison in northern Iran..

The pair were released in October 2019, but Dr Moore-Gilbert was kept in custody until her release in November last year - the result of a prisoner swap for three convicted terrorists being held in Thailand.

Her release came more than 800 days after her September 2018 arrest on suspicion of espionage as she was preparing to board a plane home after an academic conference in Tehran.

Her time in detention saw her jailed in the notorious Evin and Gharchak Women's prisons, with the scholar describing the experience upon her release as a "never-ending, unrelenting nightmare".

