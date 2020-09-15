Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 29-year-old man accused of shooting at a driver from his motorbike has faced court charged with attempted murder after spending months on the run.
A 29-year-old man accused of shooting at a driver from his motorbike has faced court charged with attempted murder after spending months on the run.
Crime

Attempted murder charge over alleged drive-by shooting

by Vanessa Marsh
15th Sep 2020 1:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 29-year-old man accused of shooting at a driver from his motorbike has faced court charged with attempted murder.

Travis Ian Jealous was arrested on Monday night after months on the run and faced the Richlands Magistrates Court today.

Information led detectives to an Oxley motel where Jealous was arrested just before midnight.

It's alleged Jealous was riding a motorcycle and shot into a vehicle driving along Yaamba Rd, north of Rockhampton in May.

Travis Jealous was charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing a shot at a man in Rockhampton in May. Picture Police Media
Travis Jealous was charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing a shot at a man in Rockhampton in May. Picture Police Media

Duty lawyer Daniel Hua asked for the case to be adjourned back to the Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

Acting Magistrate Deborah Turner adjourned the matter to Rockhampton for mention on September 29.

Jealous, who did not appear in court this morning, will be required to appear in court via video link on that date.

Originally published as Attempted murder charge over alleged drive-by motorbike shooting

More Stories

Show More
attempted murder crime rockhampton travis ian jealous violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanthorpe cricketer stars in DDBBL season opener

        Premium Content Stanthorpe cricketer stars in DDBBL season opener

        Sport The fiercely competitive league has hit the pitch for 2020, with the one player determined make an impact.

        ‘We’ve lost an icon’: Community shocked by horror crash

        Premium Content ‘We’ve lost an icon’: Community shocked by horror crash

        News Warwick mourns community leader Greg Newey, who was tragically killed in a Wood St...

        MAPPED: $500K to boost Southern Downs roads

        Premium Content MAPPED: $500K to boost Southern Downs roads

        News The 22 problematic roads set to be upgrade in nine communities.

        VIDEO: Vegan protesters take action at abattoir

        Premium Content VIDEO: Vegan protesters take action at abattoir

        Breaking The activists released footage captured from inside the centre