A 36-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a shocking unit fire.
Crime

Attempted murder charge following building fire

by Kara Sonter, Danielle O’Neal
14th Dec 2020 6:45 PM
A man has been charged with attempted murder following investigations into a building fire at Yeronga Sunday.

In the early hours of Sunday morning emergency services were called to a unit that was on fire in Cowper St.

A man has been charged after a fire took hold of a Yeronga unit block in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Facebook/7News Brisbane
Police evacuated neighbouring residents before the fire was brought under control.

Dutton Park detectives have since arrested a 36-year-old Mount Gravatt East man who has been charged with attempted murder (domestic violence offence), arson (domestic violence offence) and three counts of wilful damage.

A man has been charged after a fire took hold of a Yeronga unit block in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Facebook/7News Brisbane
He will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police said an investigation into the blaze was continuing.

Emergency accommodation has been arranged for residents of the building.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

