Athletes tackle Ipswich twilight event

Granite Belt Little Athletics' Brigid O'Dea with her bronze medal from the 1500m Race Walk event.

LITTLE ATHLETICS: On Saturday, January 18, ten athletes from Granite Belt Little Athletics made the trek down the range to Ipswich for their Twilight Carnival.

Committee member, Dan O’Dea, said the athletes worked hard and enjoyed the challenge a range of competitors brought.

“Under threatening skies and steamy conditions, the athletes competed against the best southeast Queensland could offer in a range of track and field events,” O’Dea said.

“All our athletes competed to the best of their abilities making our club proud.

“Three of our athletes even managed to earn a medal (or two) against this high-quality field.

“Many athletes produced personal best times or distances and missed out on a podium finish by the barest of margins.

“Unfortunately, the storms did not hold off long enough and the 800m events were cancelled.

“However, no-one from Granite Belt Little Athletics will ever whinge about rain,” O’Dea said.

Mr O’Dea thanked parents for their support.

Local medal winners were: Brigid O’Dea – Bronze Medal U14 1500m Race Walk; Chelsea-Jean Williams – Silver Medal U17 1500m Race Walk; Chelsea-Jean Williams – Bronze Medal U17 100m Sprint; David Williams – Bronze Medal U15 Discus and David Williams – Silver Medal U15 100m Sprint.