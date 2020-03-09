Athletes dive into Darling Downs Trials

SWIMMING FOR SELECTION: Two senior swimmers were successful in making the Darling Downs team.

SWIMMING: Students from Stanthorpe did the region proud at Darling Downs trials last week, with two senior swimmers and one junior qualifying for the State Championships at the end of the month.

Stanthorpe State High School students Aliesha Rogers and Elly Petrie were successful in gaining a spot on the highly competitive team, as well as St Joseph’s student Jessica Pradella.

Making the team for the fifth year in a row, Aliesha said it was a great way to wrap up her swimming season for the year.

“I know most of the girls so it was a really fun day,” she said.

“Most of us have been on the team the last few years so we were pushing more for new times than to make the team but it is still good to be on the team.”

Swimming Club president Shannon Armbruster said the competition was extremely tight, having races as close as one second between 10 places.

“We had fantastic results from our swimmers, with a lot of PBs swum,” Armbruster said.

Coach Gail Smail said just to swim at Darling Downs trials was an achievement.

“It’s very rewarding as a coach to see your swimmers achieve the best they can on the day,” Smail said.

Tuesday’s 13–19 years carnival saw Stanthorpe State High School swimmers Brooke O’Brien, Hugh Ross and Brae Willman fall just short of making the team, alongside St Joseph’s School’s Katie-Lee Jansin and Isabel Kay.

As for Wednesday’s 10–12 years carnival, Stanthorpe State Primary School students Isabella Jackson, Breanna Anderson, Levi Fittock and Bindi Barker all took to the pool, putting in a great amount of effort.

Joining them was St Joseph’s School’s Liam and Jaiden Green, Jaiden Morello, Lillian Kendall and Amber Braund.

Swimmers from Stanthorpe State School and St Joseph's School representing the Granite Belt at Darling Downs trials.

“It was great to have so many talented faces representing the Granite Belt,” Smail said.

With limited time to prepare for State Championships, Smail’s focus for training will be finetuning the small techniques.

“It is going to be a very busy couple of weeks preparing for State Championships as well as our club championships on March 21,” she said.

Swimmers will be training twice as hard, using the small amount of time they have left before the pool closes at the end of the month.

Darling Downs team members will travel to Brisbane to contest the state titles from March 23–25 at Chandler.