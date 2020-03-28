AT THE BOOTHS: Voters few and far between on election day

Voters have been few and far between at polling booths today.

ELECTION officials and SES volunteers outnumbered voters this morning at Stanthorpe’s polling booths.

Residents who had not pre-voted trickled into polling booths from 8am to elect representatives to the Southern Downs Regional Council.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 12,000 people had yet to vote in the Southern Downs local government election.

Despite that, Stanthorpe’s two main booths at Corundum St and Railway St were largely free from activity this morning.

Stanthorpe election official Nathan Day suggested most people were actively avoiding polling booths today.

“It’s been really busy the last couple weeks … but not today,” he said.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland has introduced a range of health and safety measures to address the COVID-19 risks.

They have urged voters to bring their own pen and pencil and ensure that voters keep a 1.5 metre distance from others.

Polling booths will remain open until 6pm tonight.

Where to vote:

- Applethorpe State School, 25576 New England Highway

- Ballandean State School, 7 Bents Rd

- Broadwater State School, 638 Texas Rd

- Dalveen State School, 40 Pine Crescent

- Glen Aplin State School, 54 Mt Stirling Rd

- St Paul’s Parish Hall, Stanthorpe, 2 Corundum St

- Stanthorpe Baptist Church, Cnr Hillcrest and Railway streets

- The Summit State School, 34 Taggart Rd

- Wallangarra State School, 50 Callandoon St