Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two people are in a critical condition after the crash.
Two people are in a critical condition after the crash.
News

At least one killed on Qld roads

by Thomas Morgan, Nilsson Jones
21st Mar 2021 8:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

At least one person has died after several serious accidents on Queensland roads on Sunday.

Two patients were described as being in a critical condition and three more were injured after a serious crash on the D'Aguilar Highway Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Bracalba, west of Caboolture, at 3.47pm.

Two patients were taken to Caboolture Hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service said critical care paramedics were among those at the scene.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the crash involved three vehicles and traffic was heavily impacted.

A second serious crash happened at the intersection of Coonarr and Goodwin roads, Kinkuna. Drivers were warned to avoid the area as the road was blocked following the two-vehicle crash.

Police later confirmed at least one person had died on Queensland roads on Sunday and were to issue details Sunday night. The condition of several other patients had not been released.

More to come.

Originally published as At least one killed on Qld roads

More Stories

crash emergency queensland road toll tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rich list: QLD’s billionaires revealed

        Premium Content Rich list: QLD’s billionaires revealed

        Business Meet Queensland’s 11 billionaires, including the state’s richest man whose fortune has soared to a staggering $9.76bn.

        VOTE NOW: Who serves the best brunch in Stanthorpe

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who serves the best brunch in Stanthorpe

        News Matt Preston asked readers to name the best brunch in Stanthorpe

        Premier slams PM over unfair, offensive JobKeeper extension

        Premium Content Premier slams PM over unfair, offensive JobKeeper extension

        Politics Premier calls on PM to extend JobKeeper to entire tourism industry

        Sharks and sewage pits: Police divers reveal most grim jobs

        Premium Content Sharks and sewage pits: Police divers reveal most grim jobs

        News Sharks, crocs and sewage pits: Police divers reveal their most heartbreaking...