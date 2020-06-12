At last, Lismore facilities set to re-open

OPEN: Lismore City Council is pleased to announce the re-opening of the Goonellabah Sports & Aquatic Centre gym and the Lismore Regional Art Gallery.

OPEN: Lismore City Council is pleased to announce the re-opening of the Goonellabah Sports & Aquatic Centre gym and the Lismore Regional Art Gallery.

LISMORE City Council has announced the reopening of two of its most valued facilities; the Goonellabah Sports & Aquatic Centre gym and the Lismore Regional Art Gallery.

"Our staff at all these facilities have been working to ensure we could re-open them as soon as possible while strictly adhering to State Government guidelines to ensure the safety of our community, visitors and staff," Lismore City Mayor Isaac Smith said.

"During the lockdown, many of our services moved online. Now it's time to safety re-open as many as we can at this stage."

>>>> All the latest SPORT news

GSAC Re-opening

The 24/7 gym at the Goonellabah Sports & Aquatic Centre will re-open on Monday, June 15. Its temporary opening hours are Monday to Friday 6am to 7pm and Saturday 8am to 1pm.

New safety measures have been put in place such as the installation of new hand-sanitisation stations, sneeze screens at all customer service desks, designated entry and exit doors, extra cleaning of the facility, and ensuring social distancing measures of 1.5m are in place at all times.

Group Fitness classes can be booked up to 24 hours prior via the Active Carrot App or phone 6625 5370. A limit of one class booking per day per member applies.

Fitness Passport have not reactivated membership as yet. Any FP member can purchase a one-month membership at GSAC.

Unfortunately, at this time the pool, creche, and cafe remains closed. The boxing and Jiu Jitsu classes also remain on hold.

>>>> all the latest COUNCIL news

Lismore Regional Art Gallery Re-opening

Lismore Regional Gallery will reopen to the public from Wednesday, June 17 with temporarily reduced opening hours.

It will now be closed Tuesdays, as well as Mondays with reduced hours on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

To control the numbers of visitors into the building, the Rural Street entrance will be closed. If visitors need to use this entry for access, please notify the gallery before or when you arrive.

Timed ticketing will not be introduced at this stage, but visitor numbers will be monitored to ensure the maximum capacity is not exceeded. There will be restrictions on the number of people in each gallery space, and directional movement. Please follow all signage.

There will be no group tours in the first two weeks of opening, but these may be reintroduced to a maximum of 10 visitors after reviewing our systems.

>>>>> Latest on CORONAVIRUS